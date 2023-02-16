Among the 1st residents of Labrador City, Joan Stamp remembered as pillar of the community
Joan Stamp is being remembered as a fixture of Labrador City and as someone who lit up each room she walked into.
She had a long history in Labrador West with just as many cherished memories from those who knew her well.
"All eyes were on her. She made everybody laugh and smile," said Kimberly Dyer, who worked closely with Stamp on the Labrador West Status of Women Council up until Stamp's death.
"Joan was one of the longest-serving members on our board here at the Status of Women. She's been a pioneer and a real pillar in our community for as long as I've known her."
Stamp was among the first residents of Carol Lake, moving there in 1962 with her husband and six children. Carol Lake is now known as Labrador City.
Stamp died on Sunday at 96 years old.
But her 61 years spent in Labrador West were busy.
Stamp was deeply involved in the community, spending much of her time volunteering and advocating with several community groups.
"She was here for so many different big movements in our community," such as opening a women's centre and day cares, said Dyer.
"It's so heartwarming to know that she was part of everything that we've done here at the women's centre."
Noreen Careen, president of the 50+ Club in Labrador City, said Stamp was devoted to her community and always engaged with what was going on.
"To me she's an example of, we can all live our life," Careen said.
"She would always joke and say 'Don't complain, be on the positive side and celebrate life while you're here and while you can.'"
Dyer said Stamp also had a long history of making jokes.
"For every group picture that we took where someone would say 'cheese' and she'd say 'sex.'"
Stamp was laid to rest on Thursday.
With files from Darrell Dinn
