Surrounded by Water: Watch a film inspired by the legendary Joan Morrissey

Rachel Wilson plays Joan Morrissey in the short film Surrounded by Water. (Media Connect)

Joan Morrissey was the life of the party … at least when she was on stage.

The later singer's offstage life was another story, and is the subject of a short film now available on CBC Gem —and which you can watch below.

A vibrant, often hilarious performer whose repertoire included satirical songs that are still well known at Newfoundland kitchen parties, Morrissey had a remarkable career. Her lounge performances at the Hotel Newfoundland in St. John's were the stuff of legend, and she appeared frequently on local radio and television programs, notably All Around the Circle.

She frequently collaborated with CBC producer Tom Cahill, who wrote some of her best-known songs, including CN Bus, The Mobile Goat and The Boarding House on Federation Square.

Cahill's songs for Morrissey also included Thank God We're Surrounded by Water, whose title inspired Surrounded by Water, a short film by director Rhonda Buckley about Morrissey's career and life.

Watch the short film Surrounded by Water:

Morrissey, who felt she was ripped off by record executives who profited from her album sales (one album, Home Brew, sold more than 50,000 copies), dealt with serious health problems while raising a family in Mount Pearl. After an open heart surgery, she suffered from depression, and died by suicide in 1978. She was 42 years old.

Surrounded by Water was released in 2019, and played at several film festivals. It is now streaming on Gem, CBC's free streaming service, as part of the Canadian Reflections series.

