All eyes on Dildo, as Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick heads to N.L. town for host's mayoral bid
Premier Dwight Ball trying to tempt late-night host to visit the province — but Kimmel playing hard to get
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel's quest to become the mayor of Dildo, N.L., continues and he has dispatched his infamous on-air sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez to the town to up the ante.
That confirmation comes directly from Kimmel himself, in response to a tweet by Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball.
"Hey @jimmykimmel, what are you waiting for?" wrote Ball on Monday morning.
"How about I extend an official invite to come check out our incredible province. August is too hot in LA, and you need a break from that terrible traffic. I promise you'll fall in love with Newfoundland and Labrador!"
Kimmell wrote back a few hours later: "Thank you Premier Ball. My emissary @IAMGUILLERMO is on the ground in Newfoundland and the whole Kimmel family looks forward to seeing the Balls in #Dildo."
Not shortage of <a href="https://twitter.com/jimmykimmel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jimmykimmel</a> signs. <a href="https://t.co/is5ZfqhwGq">pic.twitter.com/is5ZfqhwGq</a>—@adamfwalsh
Kimmel started his campaign to become mayor last week.
"I was alerted to the existence of a place, maybe a magical place. It's a small town called Dildo — D-I-L-D-O. It's a real place in Newfoundland, Canada," Kimmel told his studio audience on his show Aug. 7.
The host dialed in a crew of "Dildodians" — people who live in Dildo — to talk about their town origins, as well as to announce he wanted to be the town's new mayor.
One resident of the town performed an original song about the town.
Andrew Pretty, a committee member of the local service district committee, said jokes about Dildo's name are nothing new, but attention has exploded since Kimmel's first segments on the community aired this month.
A crew from Jimmy Kimmel Live is in Dildo this week posting "Kimmel For Mayor" signs and producing segments for at least two more episodes, Pretty said.
Pretty said some residents are concerned the jokes about their home might become too vulgar, but he said dirty jokes are not what the show's producers seem to have in mind.
Thank you Premier Ball. My emissary <a href="https://twitter.com/IAMGUILLERMO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IAMGUILLERMO</a> is on the ground in Newfoundland and the whole Kimmel family looks forward to seeing the Balls in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dildo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dildo</a> <a href="https://t.co/18GED8lV4C">https://t.co/18GED8lV4C</a>—@jimmykimmel
With files from Stephanie Kinsella and The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.