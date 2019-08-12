All eyes on Dildo, as Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick heads to N.L. town for host's mayoral bid

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel's quest to become the mayor of Dildo, N.L., continues and he has dispatched his infamous on-air sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez to the town to up the ante.

That confirmation comes directly from Kimmel himself, in response to a tweet by Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball.

"Hey @jimmykimmel, what are you waiting for?" wrote Ball on Monday morning.

It appears Kimmel has some supporters in the town, if the signs are any indication. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

"How about I extend an official invite to come check out our incredible province. August is too hot in LA, and you need a break from that terrible traffic. I promise you'll fall in love with Newfoundland and Labrador!"

Kimmell wrote back a few hours later: "Thank you Premier Ball. My emissary @IAMGUILLERMO is on the ground in Newfoundland and the whole Kimmel family looks forward to seeing the Balls in #Dildo."

Not shortage of <a href="https://twitter.com/jimmykimmel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jimmykimmel</a> signs. <a href="https://t.co/is5ZfqhwGq">pic.twitter.com/is5ZfqhwGq</a> —@adamfwalsh

Kimmel started his campaign to become mayor last week.

"I was alerted to the existence of a place, maybe a magical place. It's a small town called Dildo — D-I-L-D-O. It's a real place in Newfoundland, Canada," Kimmel told his studio audience on his show Aug. 7.

The host dialed in a crew of "Dildodians" — people who live in Dildo — to talk about their town origins, as well as to announce he wanted to be the town's new mayor.

One resident of the town performed an original song about the town.

It's not the first time jokes have been made about Dildo's name, but a member of the area's governing committee says attention has exploded since the late-night television host's first segments on the community aired this month. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Andrew Pretty, a committee member of the local service district committee, said jokes about Dildo's name are nothing new, but attention has exploded since Kimmel's first segments on the community aired this month.

A crew from Jimmy Kimmel Live is in Dildo this week posting "Kimmel For Mayor" signs and producing segments for at least two more episodes, Pretty said.

Pretty said some residents are concerned the jokes about their home might become too vulgar, but he said dirty jokes are not what the show's producers seem to have in mind.

Thank you Premier Ball. My emissary <a href="https://twitter.com/IAMGUILLERMO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IAMGUILLERMO</a> is on the ground in Newfoundland and the whole Kimmel family looks forward to seeing the Balls in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dildo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dildo</a> <a href="https://t.co/18GED8lV4C">https://t.co/18GED8lV4C</a> —@jimmykimmel