Jim Morgan, fisheries minister who beat back scandal, dead at 79

Jim Morgan, a Tory politician who defended himself against allegations of illegal fishing when he was Newfoundland and Labrador's fisheries minister, has died.

Morgan, 79, died Sunday at Pleasant View Towers in St. John's.

Morgan was a powerful player in Newfoundland politics, working his way into Brian Peckford's cabinet in the 1980s.

His career was almost derailed, though, when he was accused of illegally fishing salmon in 1984.

After two trials, he was acquitted in February 1986. By then, the nickname "Jigger Jim" had stuck, even though he always emphasized his innocence.

Morgan remained fairly active in political life, taking on Liberal federal cabinet minister Brian Tobin in the 2000 federal election, and speaking out on issues that ranged from high gas prices to how Danny Williams ran the Anyone But Conservative campaign against the federal Tories.

PC leader Ches Crosbie praised Morgan for "his lasting impact on our province."

"The loss of Jim is a loss to our party, which he faithfully served for decades," said Crosbie.

"Jim was a role model for people in communities throughout our province who should be encouraged to do what he did by stepping up to serve."

A funeral for Morgan will be held Friday at St. Thomas Anglican Church in downtown St. John's.

