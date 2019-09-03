'So far, so good,' says Paradise homeowner on relocating due to sewage spills

A property owner in Paradise says there seems to be an end to an ongoing sewage nightmare, as the town is on board for helping his family find a new rental property.

Jim Clarke's family home is next to the sewage lift station that's been the site of problems since its pumps failed last month.

While his property has been flooded by raw sewage several times since he bought the property in 2004, last week's was the worst it's ever been, with raw sewage spraying him, his family, and his home.

But Clarke said his discussions with the town have been positive, and it looks like he won't be in the home much longer.

"They're gonna look for a rental property for us, so we can get out of the house — finally," Clarke said Tuesday morning.

"I hope sooner than later, for sure. Because it's a lot of anxiety and stress on us living there, of course, so it's been very difficult."

Clarke has asked the town to cover the cost of rent, utilities and the cost of moving them out, and is still hoping they will buy him out, since no one would buy the property.

"They said that got to be brought before council first, so hopefully it will happen," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"So far, so good."

The town's next council meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m., Clarke said, adding, "I intend to be there."

This is a look at Jim Clarke's lawn Wednesday evening, after sewage started spraying into the air and flooding his lawn. (Submitted by Wendy Clarke)

In the meantime, Clarke said the town's crews are continuing work at the lift station next to his home, and he hopes there won't be a sewage spray this time around.

"There's still a lot of working going on and the pump that failed last week, on Wednesday evening, they're gonna start them up again this morning, so I'm hoping it's not gonna happen again."

Clarke said the rental property assistance from the town will still need to be voted on before moving ahead, but the mayor, deputy mayor and town officials he's been speaking with have been supportive.

The search for a suitable place will likely be difficult, he added.

"We have been searching around and we have pets — we have cats and two dogs, one small dog, one large — and they're all well behaved, but a lot of places don't want pets, so we're having difficulty actually finding a place."

