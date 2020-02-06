Corner Brook's new summer festival will be on wheels — literally

ATV enthusiasts, start your engines: the City of Corner Brook has announced a new festival that focuses on the machines and the people who ride them.

The Jigs & Wheels Festival, announced at Corner Brook City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, will take place July 30-Aug. 2. Events during the festival will include music and food while focusing on ATV enthusiasts through group excursions in the city and greater Humber/Bay of Islands region.

The idea for the festival came from last year's opening of an ATV route through the city.

"We had a trial run last year to let them drive through the city," said Coun. Tony Buckle. "It worked out great for everybody. This year it's only going to get bigger."

The city is working with its tourism partners for a series of street concerts, ATV rides and rentals, and culinary events.

