Jigg's dinner, accents, and music: All too familiar for Newfoundland the band

Newfoundland the band is on its second tour of Newfoundland the province and the Irish musicians are still finding similarities between this province and home.

"The band has brought us to some amazing places, but this is really somewhere where we have been able to settle down and you feel a bit like home," said Michael Grace who sings and plays guitar in the band.

Huge Connection

The group is busy with a sound check at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre, testing guitars and vocals before another packed show.

Newfoundland have a quick sound check in Corner Brook before one of their packed shows. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

When they called themselves Newfoundland, they never thought they would be touring the large island for a second time.

"There is a huge connection between the island of Newfoundland and southeastern Ireland because a lot of people as far back as the 16th Century immigrated to Newfoundland in search of work and a new life," said Grace

"We called the band after Newfoundland as a nod to that connection. We never thought the name would bring us here."

Rowan Sherlock loved Newfoundland so much, he moved here last year. He re-joined the band on tour this summer. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Cliodhna Gaham, who sings in the group, says back in Ireland they pronounce Newfoundland "wrong." Besides that, everything is the same.

Hello, we are Newfoundland

"Since coming here we can't get over the ties that are here like the accent, the slang, the way people joke, right down to Jigg's dinnner. We call it Sunday dinner. It's the same traditions. It's amazing!"

"There's lots of giggling when we get up on stage and say 'Hello, we are Newfoundland.' It's good fun," said Gaham.

So much fun that long lost band member Rowan Sherlock ended up living in Newfoundland after last year's tour.

He fell in love and moved to the province. Now he's back on tour with the band for the summer.

Fell in love and stayed

"They've come back to join me," Sherlock jokes. "I'll be here a year next week."

Newfoundland the band is touring the province in August. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Newfoundland has already filled concert halls with their Irish rock music in Twillingate, Stephenville, Corner Brook and Woody Point.

They are performing in Burlington at The Gathering, then on to Marystown, Eastport, Bay Bulls, Bonavista and will wrap up the tour in St. John's on September 2.