Taxis adapting to COVID-19 with plastic shields, 2-passenger limit

Many in the taxi industry in St. John's thought January's record blizzard would be the biggest impact of the year, but just two months later, the COVID-19 pandemic has become an even bigger obstacle for taxi drivers.

"We're down from 80 cars to approximately 25," Jiffy Cabs dispatch manager Jay Dunn said. "That's a big drop."

Like other essential services remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jiffy Cabs has had to adapt. The company recently installed plastic shields in their taxis to act as a barrier between passengers and drivers.

Passengers are also not allowed to sit in the front seat of cabs, and all cars now enforce a two-passenger limit.

"We wanted to protect both the drivers and the passengers," Dunn said. "It gives the passengers and the drivers that little sense of extra security."

The acrylic plastic shields installed inside Jiffy's cabs are to protect both passengers and drivers by limiting contact and blocking coughs and sneezes. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Dunn said business has taken a hit in the last few weeks since the pandemic began, as the number of both passengers and drivers available shrinks.

"We do have a lot of drivers [that] have given up completely," Dunn said. "The same with a lot of passengers."

"We're down about anywhere from 75 to 80 per cent depending on the day," Dunn added.

Dunn said he believes the drivers who have stopped working will be able to access the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

January's record blizzard filled roads with snow, and took taxis off the road as a result of the eight day state of emergency. (Submitted by Dave Whitty)

January's blizzard marked the first occasion in history Jiffy Cabs had to completely shut down. Dunn said Jiffy was able to recover from the blizzard, but faces another challenge in the weeks and months ahead.

"It turned out to be a great winter, then all of a sudden it was like someone turned off the light switch," Dunn said.

"Our business just went completely down, which was to be expected. And [I'm] glad that it has gone downwards for the safety of everybody in the province. It's good to see that everyone is staying home."

Dunn said his message to the public is to remain home unless travel is absolutely necessary. Like everyone else, he doesn't know how long the pandemic will last, but said Jiffy is in it for the long haul.

"I don't think the normal that we're used to is ever going to be the same again," Dunn said.

"This might be like this for a long time, maximum two passengers in the car, no one sits in the front seat at all. I think people's lives are gonna change."