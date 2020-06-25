'We're reclaiming': A Q&A with author Jesse Thistle

In the spring, author Jesse Thistle was on the road in Labrador, visiting communities to talk about his memoir, From the Ashes, as part of the Canada Reads 2020 competition.

While on the road to Sheshatshiu, an Innu community just north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the COVID-10 pandemic lockdown measures began, and Thistle was forced to cut his trip short.

But he did have a chance to meet with some community leaders to discuss his memoir, and his journey and story can be seen in the CBC documentary Good Relatives, which you can watch below.

Since Thistle's trip to Labrador, there have been increased lockdown measures due to the coronavirus, as well as the massive Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Thistle took some time to chat with CBC about his memoir, his trip to Labrador, and the connection between Black Lives Matter and Indigenous issues in Canada. Here is some of that conversation.

The discussion has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: First I'd like you to tell me a little bit about your book, From the Ashes, for anyone who hasn't read it yet.

Jesse Thistle: From the Ashes is a book about homelessness, incarceration, addiction as a result of early childhood trauma and my history as a Métis person. I'm from northern Saskatchewan and I was lost to the system for a while and ended up being raised in Grafton, Ontario. And really the book is about me trying to discover who I am and who my family is and and then do right by the world. It's my life story and so, you know, [I'm] close to the material, but I think I wrote about it in an honest way that other people can relate to it.

Q: I guess it was really important for you if you were gonna write your life story to make sure it was done in an honest way.

JT: Yeah that's the whole premise, right? Like I put it all out there and talk about like you know the warts, the good things, the scars, all the adventures and all the misadventures that I went through.

Q: The book was chosen as a Canada Reads contender but that's postponed this year amid the coronavirus situation [update since this interview: Canada Reads is happening July 20-23]. But before the pandemic kind of took hold you visited some communities in Labrador as part of the lead-up to that event. I just wanted to know if you could share what that trip was like for you.

JT: It was wonderful. I went to Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the people were just so warm … and I had good food and I went to a homeless shelter, and I went to a place called Shesh [Sheshatshiu] — it's a First Nations community. I was supposed to talk to their youth about the suicide crisis that happened there, or that's happening, and everything closed literally as I was driving up the highway to Shesh, so I hope to go back. The people just were so kind and loving. know I used to go to Cape Breton a lot when I was a kid with my grandfather, and the people kind of have that same welcoming nature about them there.

Thistle stops at the Housing Hub in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for breakfast and a chat with some residents. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Q: Before things did close down you got a chance to speak with some people. How was your memoir received by the people that you met with?

JT: Instead of speaking with the youth I spoke with elders, and there were council members that were talking about closing the road to Shesh in their community hall there, and I got to speak with them and tell them a little bit about my story about addiction. They were really engrossed in the conversations that I had and they started sharing stories of their own community members who had addiction issues within their own families, and we really created a bond with a lot of people there. It was nice — it was really nice. I felt welcomed.

Q: Part of that a little bit is, I think, the unfortunate reality that your story is not a one-off in Canada for Indigenous people, where the people that you met shared similar sort of experiences.

JT: That's right — and a lot of that displacement that's happened to Indigenous people is a lot of disconnection from land and culture — that's universal. That happened because the way that the nation-state formed and disconnected primarily Indigenous kids from their kin structures by putting them in residential school or day schools, and that happened all across Canada. So you see a lot of the same trauma — the expressions of trauma — which is suicide, addiction, homelessness, all across the North. And my story is very specific to Métis from Saskatchewan, but it's also universal to Indigenous people across Canada, and so that's why I think they related to me so well.

Q: There is one part in the documentary that I got to take a sneak peek at where you mentioned this concept of wahkohtowin. I'm wondering if you could kind of explain that a little bit for me.

JT: So wahkohtowin is the concept that everything in life is interrelated to one another. So we as humans we have our blood kin, our consanguineal kin, our affinal kin — those are people in our family like our mother- and father-in-law, cousins, all that stuff. And then beyond that people that are in our clan groupings, people that are just human-to-human relations beyond that, so people that aren't even related to you, we're still related to them because they're in the same territory together. And then beyond that you're related to all the animals, you're related to the water, you're related to the lakes and the rocks and everything that's animate and inanimate. So even the earth and the sky and the sun and the moon, all these are our relations, and we have to live in a certain way with these relations in a reciprocal nature.

So we don't have the right to exploit, we don't have dominion over [anything], we are living among our relatives. And so that's the concept of wahkohtowin, and for my people, which are Nahao-Michif or Cree-Métis, and I'm sure the Innu of Shesh have similar beliefs. They probably have their own very specific word for it. In Ontario, they call it all my relations — I don't know the Anishinaabemowin word for it — but it's it's a similar belief that we're all related.

Q: I guess that concept versus the concept of colonialism are in direct contrast with one another?

JT: Yeah they are, they're pitted against each other. So through the Judeo-Christian worldview, which gave way to the Enlightenment in the West, man or humans are pitted at the very top, like they're the final creation in the creation story, and so it even says man or humans have dominion over the natural world and we can use it as we please or whatever. That stands in stark contrast to all my relations, which sees humans as embedded within nature. And so when you think through the Judeo-Christian worldview where you have dominion over nature, then you can exploit it, right? You can do whatever you want with the ground and with the water. You can't do that through wahkohtowin. That's like a law.

And it changes you, the whole way that you interact with nature and the natural world around you and your environment and science. Actually modern science is agreeing a lot to wahkohtowin, saying, "Actually there's scientific data that's proving that we actually are related to everything," and so it's confirming a lot of Indigenous beliefs and I'm not trying to romanticize or fetishize Indigenous beliefs. That's just what it is.

Q: There is a massive movement that was sparked in the U.S. in recent weeks, the Black Lives Matter movement, and has sort of expanded beyond into every state and into Canada, across the globe. Is [there] a relationship that you see between the Black Lives Matter movement and Indigenous issues in Canada?

JT: Yeah, of course there is. The mechanisms of colonialism that dispossessed people and took resources affected Black bodies and lives in a similar destructive way that Indigenous people were dispossessed of their land and resources, because it's hierarchical structure. Exploitation of labour and land on Black and Indigenous bodies was funnelled upward and went to colonial powers like Britain and France and whoever else was going around the globe and reaping all these profits. And this continued, right? It didn't end in like the 1960s or something, it continues to this day.

So what they're really fighting for is, they want to be treated with respect and not be exploited and brutalized through this way of seeing the world. I think Indigenous teachings like wahkohtowin can go a long way in stopping anti-Black racism against Black people by policing, because if they just treated Black citizens as equal relations within wahkohtowin, that would stop things like anti-Black brutality by police. It would stop the brutalizing of Indigenous people, the incarceration. We have to live as relatives in this land.

So that's what I see — that's what I believe, and we're a long way away from that. I think we're just at the beginning of starting to see that these systems need to change because there's people on the ground forcing us to open our eyes and say these things need to change because our people are dying around us. And so it's at once a hopeful time, as well as a time that we all need to work on ourselves and try to see each other as relatives. That's a really long-winded way to say that things are changing, and our histories are similar but different.

Thistle signed copies of his book and chatted with community members during his visit to Labrador. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Q: Now in Newfoundland and Labrador we just renamed a holiday from Discovery Day to June holiday, and then there's some discussions about getting rid of a statue directly across the street from our legislature of a Portuguese explorer and slave trader. Are these gestures symbolic or are they meaningful or is it just one small step in part of a huge shift?

JT: They're an expression of that change that needs to happen. They're the beginning stages of real change, right? Changing the physical markers of public history — like statues — that's in remembrance of the colonial ideal of conquering, coming to somewhere, taking resources, renaming. That statue is representative of that, and so by taking that down, you're expressing the voice of the colonized that are saying, "Look, we remember history a little different and this represents something bad to us and please do not show this. We can remember a different history of this land, an older history of this land, a more correct history of this land that's more inclusive and ultimately healthier for society as a whole to remember."

And so it happens whenever there's a great change of power, like if you look at after the Soviet Union fell, all those Stalin and Lenin statues were pulled down and something new came in their place, and so that's happening now with these statues. I think it's a good thing. I'm waiting to see what what more happens after, and I hope that people change the way that they think. Ultimately that's the goal, right? It's not just some public marker of history; it's to change the way that people actually interact with one another so that they're not as racist. That's the goal. That's the beginning of of the debate.

Q: So to bring it back to the documentary and your book, what's the message that you're hoping people will take away from reading about your experiences and watching the documentary?

JT: Well, I hope that they can see that they can develop a bit of empathy for homeless people, specifically homeless Indigenous people, and see that there are factors at play that push people into homelessness and that it's not a choice. Sure, I made some bad decisions, but they were informed by history. Years and years — centuries of history, centuries of inequality, and my life is like the final scene in this injustice that's gone on here.

And so when people read my book or watch the documentary, I want them to think like that, and try to have some understanding and empathy for what's actually going on instead of just dismissing the issue and saying it's like the lack of morality or they can't keep a job or it's their fault because they made that choice. No, that's not true. Read my book, see what goes on in there and then make your mind up after — and hopefully it'll change your heart.

Q: And I heard an interview with you recently where you said that the concept of homelessness versus Indigenous homelessness is different as well.

JT: It is completely. Indigenous homelessness is about helplessness too. That's the final product of it, but Indigenous homelessness, really, from an Indigenous perspective, is about disconnection from healthy kinships over time and relationships to land, to our families, to our histories, our identities, our songs, our dances, our arts and our cultures — and our languages. Those are all taken away or interrupted by colonial policy.

And so when things are taken from people like that, the end result naturally is disconnection. Loss of identity and eventual homelessness. And that's what I meant when I was talking like, there's a difference between Indigenous homelessness and understandings of houselessness, which has been defined by the Canadians as a range of houselessness. It's a little deeper than that for Indigenous people.

Q: For any young Indigenous person who might be listening, what sort of message would you like to extend to them? What message would you like them to take away from your story?

JT: I just want them to know that they're loved and that their kinship structures endure, and their languages are intact and their histories are there. And not to lose heart, because we're in a different era where these things are coming to the fore and we're reclaiming — we're resurging. We're resisting. And people like me in university that are teaching about Métis studies or Cree history, there's places that they can go and rediscover themselves, and not to lose hope and that they're loved. That's ultimately what I want them to know.

Q: Is there anything you I didn't ask you about that you'd like to add in?

JT: No, I just wanted to add that me and my wife we're doing IVF right now and we're kind of hopeful that we've got some eggs and I just want people to, you know, put some tobacco down and say a prayer for us because we're we're really nervous and excited to be parents.

Good Relatives, the documentary made of Thistle's visit to Labrador, can be watched below. And learn more Thistle's book, From the Ashes, as a Canada Reads contender here.

Jesse Thistle's remarkable memoir, From the Ashes, about hope and resilience as a Métis-Cree man has inspired countless readers. This spring, as part of Canada Reads and before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thistle visited Labrador to speak with people about his experiences and his book. Good Relatives is a look at that trip, the people he met along the way, and what the way forward looks like for him. 22:14

