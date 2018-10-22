Forcible confinement among new charges facing accused carjacker Jesse Lewis

There are new charges on the provincial court docket next to Jesse Lewis's name — including allegations of abduction, multiple charges of theft and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

The bulk of the charges stem from what police believe was a crime spree last week, in which Lewis is accused of stealing vehicles from Conception Bay South and St. John's.

It came to an end when police used a spike strip to stop a speeding vehicle in Colliers. For a brief period, the RCMP asked residents of the small community to stay inside their homes.

Police say Lewis stole a Kia Sedona in Avondale and drove it into St. John's. According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, he was spotted several times driving erratically throughout the city.

After a crash on Thorburn Road, police said the suspect fled the scene but a male passenger stayed behind.

This Kia Sedona was seen being driven erratically all over St. John's last Wednesday, before crashing on Thorburn Road. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

According to the Telegram, the man was screaming for help, saying he had been taken against his will.

Lewis is now facing a charge of forcible confinement — a charge similar to kidnapping, but without the demand of a ransom.

It's alleged Lewis then carjacked a grandmother and her three grandchildren.

The woman told CBC News the man held a screwdriver to her and told her to get out of the van.

Jesse Lewis is seen during an appearance last week in provincial court. (CBC)

Lewis, who was arrested in Colliers, is now facing 54 charges, according to the provincial court docket.

Less than a month ago, Lewis was acquitted of attempted murder for shooting a man with a sawed-off shotgun.