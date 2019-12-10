Jesse Lewis wants to serve 5 years for carjacking grandmother, three kids

Jesse Lewis said he was released from jail with no plan and crippling anxiety, which led him on a 120-kilometre police chase and a brazen carjacking.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to 17 charges in provincial court Tuesday morning, related to a string of dangerous incidents on Oct. 17, 2018.

It all started less than a month after Lewis was acquitted of aggravated assault for shooting a man who was wreaking havoc on his home.

"It's the first time in my life taking responsibility for anything," Lewis told the judge on Tuesday. "Every other time it's been a trial and making people prove my guilt, which usually gets me acquitted."

The Crown and defence both recommended a five-year sentence, which Lewis said he would welcome, as it would allow him to access federal rehabilitation programs.

Lengthy police chase

Lewis's mother called police on the morning of Oct. 17, 2018, saying her son had taken her van without her permission. He was leaving Colliers and she believed he was heading to Chapel Cove.

He was spotted by an RCMP officer a short time later. Lewis flipped the officer his middle finger as they passed each other, heading in opposite directions.

Police were flooded with phone calls that morning, as the red Kia Sedona minivan ripped through Conception Bay South communities and into St. John's.

Things fell apart for Jesse. - Bernard Hickey, family friend

On several occasions, Lewis drove toward police officers who got in his way.

He caused a melee once he reached St. John's, committing a hit and run near Ropewalk Lane and later ramming into several vehicles on Thorburn Road. He continued driving erratically until he ran the van into a light pole.

He then approached two women on Austin Street to steal their car. When they told him their car was broken down, he went to a nearby red Pontiac minivan, driven by their mother.

Lewis was photographed by the people he was carjacking. He can be seen holding a screwdriver in his hand. (Erin Boland/Facebook)

Lewis held a screwdriver to the woman and demanded she get out. Lewis was driving away when he realized there were three small children in the van.

He stopped long enough for the women to get the children out before taking off toward Avondale.

Lewis was arrested at his mother's home, but not before striking another vehicle near her house.

Twice along the way, he stopped at gas stations and left without paying. Once he told the clerk his mother would pay for it. The second time he threw the nozzle on the ground and sped away.

Life changed after losing family member

Defence lawyer Mark Gruchy called one witness to testify to Lewis's character.

Bernard Hickey, former Avondale mayor, said Lewis would hang around as a child while Hickey was building the Avondale Speedway.

His parents were working, so Lewis would spend a lot of time with his cousin and Hickey at the speedway. He took an interest in cars and was one of the only children allowed in the pit area.

It seems Mr. Lewis went completely off the rails. - Mark Gruchy

Hickey said Lewis was a problem-free child, but things changed when his cousin ended his own life.

"It seemed like after that, things fell apart for Jesse."

Hickey has kept contact with Lewis and became emotional when asked about the 22-year-old's future.

"I've been visiting him down at the penitentiary and it's been sad," he said, choking up. "I just want to see him get his life back on track, and he will."

Lewis accepts punishment

The judge will take a couple of days to think over an appropriate sentence for the crime spree.

Lewis, meanwhile, said he'll accept whatever decision the judge makes. His behaviour was a stark contrast to prior court appearances, where he mouthed curse words at the carjacking victims.

"I respect your decision, whatever it is," he told the judge. "But I'd like to get five years."

Lewis crashed his mother's Kia Sedona into a light pole before carjacking another red minivan. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Gruchy said Lewis differs from many offenders, in that his crimes were not motivated by money or power. When it comes to motive, nobody really knows why Lewis did what he did, including Lewis himself.

"It seems Mr. Lewis went completely off the rails," Gruchy said, nothing that at one point during the chase, he told police officers he'd rather die by their guns than go back to jail.

"It seems Mr. Lewis makes impulsive, self-destructive decisions."

Lewis called shooting victim

Another revelation at Tuesday's hearing was that Lewis threatened the man he shot after being acquitted of shooting him.

Seven days before the police chase, Bernard Mason got a phone call. He was in Labrador working on the Muskrat Falls project.

"You got beef with me?" said a voice on the other end.

Mason put it together pretty quickly. He'd grown up around Lewis and knew his voice well.

Lewis shot Mason point-blank with a sawed-off shotgun in April 2017. The two men were in a feud after sleeping with each others' girlfriends.

Mason had forced his way into Lewis's house that night in a drunken rage, put his head through cupboard doors and assaulted a woman in the house.

In a rare decision, Justice Alphonsous Faour ruled Lewis was right to shoot Mason.

However, he was not right to call Mason on the phone after being acquitted. For that, he pleaded guilty and will be sentenced.

Lewis will be back in court Thursday morning to learn his sentence.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador