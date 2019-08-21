Proposed cattle farm draws ire of Trinity Bay South group

The negative consequences of adding 100 cattle to an already contentious mink farm in Trinity Bay far outweigh the good, according to the area's environmental committee.

Viking Fur Inc. is endeavouring to diversify its existing mink farm in Cavendish to add Belted Galloway beef cattle. The proposal is currently undergoing an environmental assessment by the provincial government.

"It is profoundly disturbing that we are even considering this," said Jerry Byrne, chair of the Trinity Bay South Environmental Committee.

"We'd love to have farms in the province, we love sustainability, we love progress, we love development. Not to be [saying] 'Not in my backyard' but really, you need to come out to appreciate it," he said.

"It should not be in our backyard."

'Astounding'

Byrne points to long-standing issues between area residents and the company, which has been in operation since 2004.

The mink farm has drawn continuous criticism for the stench, masses of flies and escaping animals which have been known to snack on local residents' chickens.

Though farm co-owner Peter Noer insists the cattle won't add any more odour to the farm, Byrne believes otherwise.

"How do you add 100 cows in an area between two beautiful small towns and not cause more odour? That's really quite astounding," Byrne said Thursday.

Farm somewhere else?

Noer told CBC News Wednesday his company is trying to capitalize on a need for increasing food self-sufficiency by adding local beef.

The proposed development will include an additional 117 hectares of Crown land, which will need to be cleared, seeded and fertilized.

However, Byrne said the proposed development will hurt the economy by driving away tourists and will harm the environment.

"You're gonna knock all [those trees] down and have cows that produce high levels of methane. There's a lot of bogs and sensitive waterways in the area," he said.

"The province has identified hundreds of thousands of acres and some not too far from here, and why we're going to put this between two beautiful towns and cause the grief that it's caused."

Byrne owns The Doctor's House Inn and Spa in Green's Harbour, roughly 12 kilometres from the mink farm, which often hosts outdoor weddings.

Viking Fur co-owner Peter Noer says the addition of cattle will help the province become more food self-sufficiency. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

As they did when a similar application was made in 2017, the environmental committee plans on submitting its opposition to the proposal.

The Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment said all public comments will be considered prior to the minister issuing the final environmental impact statement guidelines to Noer.

The government will decide if the application adheres to the Environmental Protection Act and the EIS guidelines.

