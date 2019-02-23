Across land and sea, Jeremy Charles's new cookbook tells a culinary tale

The chef behind award-winning St. John's restaurant Raymonds is sharing stories and recipes in a new cookbook coming out this spring.

Jeremy Charles has spent the last few years working on Wildness: An Ode to Newfoundland and Labrador, being published by U.K.'s Phaidon in May.

"It's more than just the food," Charles said of his authorial debut.

Charles visited different places across the province to get a feel for what's on regional plates, and to learn from locals about what their traditions are.

"It's not really my story, it's the story of hunters, fishers, people growing, picking wild edibles," Charles told CBC's St. John's Morning Show, adding there are features in the book on different characters throughout the province.

"Whether it's Paul the polar bear hunter in northern Labrador, up in the Torngat Mountains, or a good friend of mine who's an avid hunter. It's kind of an interesting book that talks more than just about the food; it's the stories behind the food, the people, and the love for Newfoundland and Labrador."

Wildness: An Ode to Newfoundland and Labrador is the name of Charles' cookbook. (Phaidon)

There will be about 160 recipes in the book, Charles said, and they will feature local ingredients.

The book is touted on Phaidon's website as taking "readers on a journey to Canada's rugged East Coast," and highlights Charles's "essays about the people and landscape that define his remarkable approach to modern coastal cuisine."

'Unique part of the world'

Charles was featured on Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown last year, and he went out hunting and preparing food on the shoreline with the late TV host and chef.

When it comes to showing off his home province, Charles said, he's eager to take any opportunity that comes his way.

Anthony Bourdain and Charles spent time together when Bourdain visited Newfoundland in 2017. (Jeremy Charles/Instagram)

"I've been pretty fortunate to travel the world cooking.… The food world is sort of like any creative environment; it's kind of a little village, everybody knows everybody, and I think we're in a unique part of the world where people kind of finally started to look at the culinary aspect," Charles said.

"It's a true celebration of what we do and what I've been doing.… It's a real honour."

Charles was approached by Phaidon, which has put out cookbooks by notable chefs like Rene Redzepi and Massimo Bottura, a couple of years ago with a proposal to pen a cookbook.

"I was like, my God, I couldn't say no," he said.

Raymonds Restaurant is in downtown St. John's. (Stephen Miller)

"I guess they thought it was a good idea, and obviously I think we're so unique and I think we have a really interesting story to tell and yeah, it's a magical place, so they're super-excited."

Photographer John Cullen visited locations with Charles, who interviewed people, gathered stories and experienced the land.

Charles said when the initial work went back to the publisher, there was a lot of positive feedback.

Charles says he can't imagine living anywhere else in the country. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"When we first submitted the proposal, they were like, wow. I think they were really taken aback by just the beauty and the rusticness of the landscape and the people," Charles said, adding there are so many amazing photos that didn't make the book he hopes to do his launch with a photo series at the Christina Parker Gallery.

Charles has made a name for himself in the Canadian cuisine world as well as internationally, but said he doesn't ever plan to leave his home province.

"Obviously it's in my blood. This is where I want to be," he said.

"My family, we hunt, we fish, we celebrate the land, so I can't imagine doing that anywhere else in the country."

