This woman is the first known Newfoundlander to appear on Jeopardy

For upcoming Jeopardy contestant Kirsten Morry, the first time was the charm.

Morry was selected to compete on the long-running game show after her first audition, making her the first person (we're aware of) from Newfoundland and Labrador to appear on Jeopardy.

"The audition was a lot of fun in itself, and I really was very thrilled to get that far," the St. John's lawyer told CBC's On the Go Monday.

"It's amazing how much more difficult the game is when you're not on your comfortable couch."

Morry's appearance on Jeopardy begins on Tuesday, a little more than two months after she filmed in Culver City, California.

As for how she did, that won't be public knowledge until the show ends — Jeopardy contestants have to keep their performance a secret until the show airs.

It's a huge thrill, and it's absolutely terrifying. - Kirsten Morry

Here are some other things about the show that even ardent fans might not be aware of, from a woman who found out first hand.

They don't tell you how your audition went

The first step of auditioning to be on Jeopardy is a 50-question online quiz. You don't get your results, Morry said, but some of those who write it are invited to an in-person audition.

She took the quiz in March and was invited by email to audition in New York City, which she did in May.

Another 50-question quiz is taken at the live audition, then contestants play a mock game of Jeopardy in groups of three.

You aren't told if you will (or won't) be on the show after the live audition. You're put into a contestant pool for 18 months, said Morry, who got her own call about a month later.

You'll want to do your homework



Once she knew she'd be on the show, Morry started to prep. The first stage of that was studying to improve her knowledge base.

"Memorizing U.S. state capitals, world capitals, American presidents," she said. "That stuff goes a long way."

She also set up mock games to practice her reflexes. She 'played' using Jeopardy episodes her mother had taped, and her boyfriend kept score as accurately as possible.

"I was standing up while I was watching it. I was holding a clicky pen in my hand and attempting to buzz in, say things in the correct format," she said. "So trying to build the right reflexes for success on the day of."

There's a strategy for buzzing in



That clicker practice was important, Morry said.

Players have to wait until Jeopardy host Alex Trebek finishes reading the question, and the buzzers are then activated by someone who flips a switch. Timing matters — too early and you're locked out for a quarter of a second, too late and someone beats you.

"The reflex I was trying to build was read the clue, decide if I knew the answer, listen to Alex finish reading the question, and then at the very second that he stops, click my pen," Morry said of her practice sessions at home.

You've got to be fast to get in first: she estimates that the contestants usually know 75 to 80 per cent of what's on the board.

The show is pretty similar on TV and in reality



The process of filming the show runs about as quickly as the televised end product, Morry said. The experience was exciting but also fast paced.

"It's a huge thrill, and it's absolutely terrifying," she said.

There are real breaks in play for commercials, which gives the contestant coordinators time to come over and pep up the contestants. There wasn't much dead or quiet time during the filming that didn't make it on air, she said.

As for time with Trebek, what you see on TV is mostly what the contestants get, Morry said. Game shows are heavily regulated in the United States, so interactions between him and the contestants are limited to avoid giving anybody an advantage.

No, she can't say if she won



Newfoundlanders and Labradorians can watch Morry on Jeopardy on Tuesday at 8 p.m. NT on NTV.

Until then her mother, two sisters and boyfriend — who were all in the studio audience — are the only people in her life who know how she did.

As curious as people are about whether or not she came out on top, Morry said she has some strong incentive to wait until her show airs to say anything.

"I signed a very scary non-disclosure contract," the lawyer said.

