A look at the lasting ripple effects the Great War had on N.L. society

War is fought on many fronts — over land, sea sky — but also at home.

The ripple effect of the First World War was felt far and wide, and in Newfoundland and Labrador, there were lasting changes.

Jenny Higgins, with MUN's Maritime History archive, has done extensive research work on the Great War.

Higgins also wrote the award-winning book, Newfoundland in the First World War.

CBC's Here & Now sat down with Higgins for a Q&A to go over some examples of why the war's fingerprints are left in more places than just the European frontlines.

Q: What is it that intrigued you about this period in the province's history?

For me, it would have to be stories about the people. One day while I was researching, I came across a letter written by a mother to her son who was serving in Beaumont-Hamel, and it just drew me in, so I had to keep digging.

Q: Talk to me about how so much loss of people in the World War affected the province.

There was a lot of mourning after the First World War. I think the best way for me to understand how it impacted the society is to look at the individuals. One person I thought would be nice to talk about today is this soldier, John Fitzgerald.

He was in the ambulance unit of the Newfoundland Regiment, and he died on the battlefield at Gallipoli binding another man's wounds, so you can imagine the sorrow that his family encountered.

John Fitzgerald died on the battlefield in Gallipoli. (Submitted)

Now, while they're dealing with mourning the loss of their son, they also have to apply to the government for separation allowance. This is the money that the government gave to the dependents of soldiers who died at war, so John's mother was his dependent.

She's a widow, so she applied to the government for the separation allowance. The government turned her down because she had another son of military age. He was living in Pittsburgh, but they wrote her a letter saying we cannot give you the separation allowance because the rule is, if you have a son of military age who did not enlist, you're not eligible for separation allowance.

Q: This is only one story, Jenny, isn't it? There were many like that, devastating for not only personally for a mother, but also for the communities.

The death of a single man could have widespread impacts on a single community, especially these small communities in Newfoundland, and especially if the soldier who was killed was, say, an officer, someone who was from the social or economic elite.

An example of that would have happened to a community called Three Arms in Green Bay. Its central industry was a cannery. The heir to that industry was a young man named Stephen Norris, who served overseas, and he was also killed in the First World War.

Stephen Norris was the heir to a cannery, but died in the First World War. (Submitted)

That left the cannery, the major employer in Three Arms, without an heir. So when Stephen's father died in 1924, the cannery closed. And it was a devastating blow to the community.

By the 1940s, I think only two families lived there. In the 1950s, no one was there.

The cannery in Three Arms closed after its owner and heir died, and the town was vacated by the 1950s. (Submitted)

Q: So there was a human toll taken on families here, there was an economic, and social change was brought about.

Women worked in the war effort as nurses, caring for wounded soldiers. (Submitted)

This is one of my favourite stories from the war, it's a positive story. I always love it. I deal with so much sadness studying the war, so it's nice when you can talk about positive social change that happened as a result of the war.

I'm talking about women's suffrage, which is a story I love.

The Women's Patriotic Association fundraised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help with the war effort. (Submitted)

The First World War, it had two effects on suffrage. One, it delayed the suffrage movement, which was gaining ground in the early 1900s, but then when the war broke out, all of the suffragists refocused their energy into the war movement.

A lot of the women, they would serve overseas as nurses, and thousands of women in Newfoundland, from all across the island, came together to form the Women's Patriotic Association, so they're knitting the iconic Newfoundland sock that found its way onto the feet of many soldiers serving overseas.

Women knit thousands and thousands of socks that were sent to soldiers fighting in Europe during the First World War. (Submitted)

They raised thousands and thousands of dollars, which were used to open a hospital on Waterford Bridge Road, to put beds in hospital wards overseas, to send medical supplies overseas, and eventually there's a dollar figure put on it — about half a million dollars. Which, at the time, was an enormous sum.

The government praises women's work doing the war, the press praises it, and the suffragists turn it into a very clever argument.

Jenny Higgins says suffragists were praised by government and newspaper editorials for their efforts during the First World War. (Submitted)

They say, we have demonstrated that women's traditional work makes a tremendous contribution to society, shouldn't we have a say in the governance of that society we're contributing to?

There were editorials printed, calling for women should have the right to vote, there was a change in public opinion, and the suffragists built on that and in 1925 they got their right to vote.

Jenny Higgins goes through some stories from the First World War with Here & Now host Debbie Cooper. (CBC)

With files from Debbie Cooper and Here & Now

