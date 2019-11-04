Breast cancer survivor scours St. John's for Tamoxifen amid national shortage

Jennifer Lokash has been taking Tamoxifen since 2018. She's secured a five-month supply but doesn't know what she'll do after that. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Jennifer Lokash was scrambling.

For days last week, she was calling drugstores all over St. John's and finding them sold out of a drug that could save her life.

"Most of the pharmacies that I spoke to … said they didn't have any. Some said they hadn't had any for months."

Lokash is one of about 400 people in Newfoundland and Labrador who takes Tamoxifen, a pill that treats and prevents a certain type of breast cancer.

In October, Eastern Health notified patients of a shortage. Health Canada is working with companies to increase production by January.

Lokash, who had a double mastectomy in 2018 and has been taking Tamoxifen since, finally found a five-month supply of the drug. Her mother lives in Toronto and managed to find a pharmacy there that had it in stock.

"I'm feeling somewhat reassured for myself for the next few months, anyway, but I can't say that I'm feeling confident this is resolved."

Lokash spoke to CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show in hopes of providing support to other people in the same situation, she said.

I would feel a lot less confident in my ongoing health if I didn't have access to this drug. - Jennifer Lokash

Since securing her own prescription, she's continued to call drugstores in Newfoundland so she can pass on any useful information to others. She said she's been told by Costco staff that Tamoxifen is available there.

Last month, Eastern Health said officials are working on developing a contingency plan. Patients who can't find Tamoxifen can call the Cancer Care Centre at 1-844-923-1336.

Lokash said she'd be happy to help anyone still looking to fill their prescription. She works in Memorial University's English department and people looking for advice can reach her there.

She's still worried, though, about what will happen when her supply runs out in a few months.

"It's essential for me, for the type of cancer that I had," she said. "I would feel a lot less confident in my ongoing health if I didn't have access to this drug."

