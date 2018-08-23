Newfoundland woman fighting for justice for son who died after bar fight in Alberta

A grieving mother originally from Newfoundland and Labrador is looking for justice after her son's death in Alberta earlier this summer, but three of the men she believes were involved in his death have left the country.

In late June, Jeffrey Matthews, 38, originally from Kilbride, was injured during a fight outside a bar in Medicine Hat. He died three days later.

Matthews' mother, Donna Foote-Matthews, spoke to her son via chat messaging all day on June 22 as she was travelling back to Alberta from Halifax. He mentioned that he felt nauseated and had a headache, but didn't tell her about the fight he'd been involved in the night before.

"He was never one to say anything because he never wanted any of us to worry about him. He was one of those," Foote-Matthews said.

She advised her son to see a doctor, and he went to the hospital that evening, where a scan revealed that he had a crack in his skull and internal bleeding. Foote-Matthews said he told her it was a concussion.

Matthews left the hospital on Friday evening but didn't phone his mother as promised the next day.

"I found that was kind of strange because it was his little girl's birthday party we were holding the next day," Foote-Matthews said.

Matthews' mother became concerned when he didn't call her after leaving the hospital. (Submitted by Donna Foote-Matthews)

Early the next morning she was shocked to get a call telling her Matthews was on life support. By the time she arrived in Calgary on the afternoon of June 24, he had been declared brain dead.

"That's when [a doctor] told me that it was being treated then as a homicide case, and that's how I found out about the altercation."

Knocked unconscious

Foote-Matthews says she was told, and police have confirmed, that three British soldiers on a training exercise at nearby CFB Suffield and a Canadian citizen were the last people seen with Matthews outside the bar before he was injured.

Foote-Matthews was told her son had words with a different man, and one of the British soldiers outside the bar questioned Matthews about it as he was leaving with his friend Kyle.

She was told the group of four — one Canadian and the three soldiers — walked around the building away from surveillance cameras and confronted him. One soldier allegedly knocked her son down and then was on top of him, striking him.

"I've been told since that one of the other witnesses said that one of the other soldiers were yelling at the guy that hit my son, 'Get off, get off, man, get off now.'"

She was told Matthews was down for 10 minutes before he was conscious and able to get up to go home.

'It would be extremely difficult'

Foote-Matthews said she has been in contact with police in Medicine Hat, and they have been keeping her updated on the ongoing investigation into her son's death.

Medicine Hat Police Services are investigating Jeffrey Matthews' death. (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC)

Police confirmed that the British soldiers have since returned to the United Kingdom, which worries her.

"They want this ball rolling as much as I do, and they want justice served for my son as much as me and my family do," she said of police in the Alberta city.

But as they wait for the medical examiner's report, it's not yet clear if Matthews died as a result of the injuries he received outside the bar, said Staff Sgt. Ernie Fischhofer of the Medicine Hat Police Service, who is the case's lead investigator.

Most, if not all, of the local people who were present and have been identified have been interviewed, and two of the British soldiers were interviewed via video conference earlier this week, Fischhofer told The St. John's Morning Show.

Though he says the British military has helped co-ordinate communication with the three UK soldiers, Fischhofer acknowledged that returning them to Canada if police do want to press charges will be difficult.

"It would be extremely difficult for extradition without, again, all of the other evidence compelling us to believe that one of the soldiers definitely killed Mr. Matthews."

Dark times after death

In the meantime, Foote-Matthews said, her family is having trouble coping with her son's death and the resulting uncertainty.

"This has taken us to one of the darkest moments and times in our lives, me and my family," she said.

Her granddaughter, who is seven, is having difficulty coping and hasn't grasped the reality of her father's death.

I will stop at nothing. - Donna Foote-Matthews

"She frequently asks can she call daddy, which is totally heartbreaking to all of us," she said. "It's hard to explain to a seven-year-old little girl that her daddy is not coming home anymore."

Despite the emotional turmoil, Foote-Matthews is determined to see justice for her son, and says she's been in contact with several government departments and is willing to travel to the Canadian Embassy in the United Kingdom if necessary.

"I am certain this is going to happen, because I will stop at nothing."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from The St. John's Morning Show