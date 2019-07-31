Pictures of Jeep suspected in St. John's hit and run released by police

Police have released pictures of the vehicle suspected in a St. John's hit and run that sent a man hurtling into a stopped car just over a week ago.

Stills from CCTV footage released by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary show a dark-coloured Jeep Patriot, believed to be from 2011 or later. Police say a bearded man, possibly in his 30s, was believed to be driving the vehicle.

Robert Howell, 33, was walking down Columbus Drive toward The Village Shopping Centre on July 21 at around 6:30 p.m., when he was hit on the crosswalk at Blackmarsh Road.

The impact sent him flying into a second car, which was stopped at a red light.

Howell suffered a broken leg, cuts and bruises after a hit and run sent him flying into another car stopped at a red light. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The driver of the vehicle that hit Howell fled the scene. The driver of the second vehicle stayed to help him.

The RNC is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area taken at the time of the collision to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.

The driver of the dark-coloured Jeep Patriot is believed to be a bearded man possibly in his 30s, said the RNC. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary/Facebook)

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador