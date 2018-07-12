Exploits Valley airline agreement clears runway for pilots to advance

A Newfoundland and Labrador-based airline has signed a training agreement meant to help pilots fly to the top of the airline industry.

Gander-based Exploits Valley Air Services (EVAS) has signed on to Jazz Aviation's Pathways Program. As part of the agreement, Jazz will refer students from other affiliated flight schools to EVAS. It will also give consideration to EVAS pilots who want to take a new job with Jazz.

The agreement clears the way for Newfoundland and Labrador-trained pilots to further their careers, according to EVAS president Pat White.

"There are some in the industry that see the ultimate as seating in the left seat of a 737, 747 or a triple 7, or a Dreamliner 787," White said.

"And we want to make sure that the employees and the people that come into EVAS air have access to those kinds of opportunities, should they decide to go."

White says his company has already graduated pilots from Gander Flight Training — the company's flight school — to the company airline. Some of those pilots have since moved further along in their careers.

Pat White, one of the founders of EVAS, praised the agreement at Thursday's news conference in Gander. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"Some of this went on in the past, but this is just making the relationship official and we know it's a great idea."

EVAS is the 19th organization to sign onto the pathway agreement, which includes Air Canada and several flight schools.

