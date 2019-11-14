Kippens man considered missing after going 2 months without contacting family

Jason Howse was last seen by his family in early September. (RCMP)

RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a Kippens man they consider to be missing.

Jason Howse, 39, hasn't been in contact with his family since early September. The family asked the local RCMP detachment to do a wellness check at Howse's residence on Nov. 7.

Police haven't been able to track him down.

Howse is six feet tall, about 185 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair which is sometimes shaved.

Police are asking anyone who might know his whereabouts to call the Bay St. George RCMP, or to place an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

