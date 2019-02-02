Skip to Main Content
RNC ask for help finding missing teenager
Jasmine Hall-Power, 15, was last seen Jan. 26, and police say they have concerns for her safety and well-being.

Jasmine Hall-Power, 15, has been missing since Jan. 26. (Submitted)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who went missing a week ago.

Jasmine Hall-Power, 15, was reported missing to the RNC on Jan. 26. She was last seen that day around 10 a.m. in the area of 220 Torbay Rd. in St. John's. Police say she was wearing a three-quarter-length beige winter coat with fur trim, beige Timberland boots, as well as grey and black patterned leggings.

Hall-Power has blue eyes, strawberry-blond hair, and usually wears eyeglasses.

A statement from the RNC says police have concerns for Hall-Power's safety and well-being.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or anonymously at NL Crime Stoppers website, www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

