Dr. Janice Fitzgerald gets honorary award on International Women's Day

In a year that has been tumultuous, to put it mildly, the YWCA St. John's has scaled back celebrations for International Women's Day, but is recognizing a woman who has not only contributed to the COVID-19 efforts but also led Newfoundland and Labrador through unprecedented challenges.

Executive director Wendolyn Schlamp says it's no surprise everyone in the organization came up with the same name: Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

"We are thrilled today to announce that Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is being presented with the honorary woman of distinction award this year," Schlamp said Monday morning.

"For 2021 we wanted to present one honorary award this year and when we thought about the community and who sort of has had a really huge impact for our entire province this year and has handled that with grace, dignity and with compassion we unanimously as an organization decided to honour Dr. Janice Fitzgerald for her incredible efforts, day after day, through the last full year."

Challenging ourselves and our own biases as individuals leads to corrective change. - Michelene Gray

During Monday afternoon's COVID-19 briefing, Fitzgerald said International Women's Day is "very near and dear" to her, and she wanted to acknowledge the "remarkable women" working in the province's pandemic response.

"While I may be the face of the response to the pandemic, there are thousands of women across our province who have contributed to Newfoundland and Labrador's efforts and success," Fitzgerald said.

"Women are on the front lines, in the community and in acute care, as well as in senior leadership roles in all the regional health authorities."

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald wore an International Women's Day shirt to Monday's COVID-19 briefing. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador )

Fitzgerald said the women on her core public health team have been an amazing support for her during the pandemic response, as well.

"There are not enough words to express my gratitude for their unwavering commitment over the past year. Not only have they done outstanding work, they really have been my rock."

Recognizing leadership

This year's theme for International Women's Day from the United Nations is Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world, Schlamp said, and that theme "really speaks to the year we've had."

Today, on International Women’s Day, YWCA is pleased to announce that Dr. Fitzgerald is the recipient of an honorary 2021 Woman of Distinction award. <br><br>Happy International Women's Day to all of the wonderful women in our province. You deserve it! <a href="https://t.co/nArDISGBnn">pic.twitter.com/nArDISGBnn</a> —@YWCAYYT

Schlamp said she's been working in the women's community for well over a decade now, and said she's seen a lot of changes in how International Women's Day is recognized; and in an age of social media, it's certainly gained traction and awareness, she said.

"The themes are truly international in that there's a united front across many of the big international organizations that are working for gender equity, and all of those themes and those efforts are amplified because of the way that we're connected in this day and age," she said.

Each individual experience will be different, Schlamp said, but there are similar uniting factors for those working toward women's equality.

"There will be people who have been on the front lines of fighting for equality and equity in women's paid work, and in recognizing the importance of the need for child care and the burden that women have had in terms of care positions and things like that, of often underpaid and undervalued work in our communities, for a long time," she said.

Schlamp said the pandemic has meant scaled-down celebrations, but the YWCA will instead put resources into a short film on the history of the women of distinction award in this province, as well as looking ahead to International Women's Day in 2022.

Wendolyn Schlamp is the executive director of YWCA St. John's. (Mike Moore/CBC)

It will also be a chance to look at everything they've achieved, "the gains that we've made over the years, but also the work that still is left to do and that's left ahead of us," she said.

"We all know this has been a year of a lot of challenges and our world is shifting, things are looking really different," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"Today means, to me, a day to celebrate women and gender diverse folks who are doing incredible things and stepping up to leadership positions, and blazing trails and providing essential care in our communities."

Fitzgerald recognized as a role model

In the meantime, Schlamp said Fitzgerald is a great role model for women and girls in STEM, as well.

Many of Fitzgerald's counterparts leading the pandemic response in the other provincial and territorial jurisdictions across the country are women, including Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer.

This time last year, many of those public health officials were likely unknown entities; now, just about a year after the state of the pandemic, they've become household household names.

Fitzgerald, for instance, has received all kinds of tributes, from cookies to cross stitch, and from petitions to name buildings after her, to costumes inspired by her.

Maria Barney, Grade 5, and Emily Barney, Grade 2, both dressed as Dr. Janice Fitzgerald for their 100th day of instruction at Labrador Straits Academy, where school tradition has kids dress up as older people. (Submitted by Amanda Barney)

Also happening on International Women's Day is a virtual event hosted by the federal government called Canada's Feminist Response and Recovery Summit.

Michelene Gray, the executive director of the Status of Women Council in Labrador West, has been invited to speak about her experiences representing rural and remote regions during the two-day summit.

Gray said it's a chance for her to talk about the unique challenges of representation and resources for women who often go unheard.

"I think it's very important that the government look at marginalized folks first as a priority when it comes to a recovery plan," Gray said.

"We know, from where we live, that the further north you go the less resources there are for women — even simple rights like clean water, things like that, that are missing from the equation. Everybody needs to be on the same playing field."

Ensuring no one left behind

For Gray, illustrating the challenges northern communities face is a vital one, if Canada plans to ensure gender equality in a post-pandemic recovery plan.

"Things I want to bring to the table is that we cannot be forgotten. Services and resources and things like that shouldn't depend on your postal code, it shouldn't matter where you live, we should all have equal access to medical care, we should all have equal access to resources for women fleeing violence — and such is not the case," Gray told CBC's Labrador Morning.

March 8th is International Women's Day. Celebrate by reading one of these titles telling Newfoundland and Labrador women's stories in our eLibrary Celebrating NL Women Collection. <br><br>Find it here, <a href="https://t.co/wJ7T8QThs8">https://t.co/wJ7T8QThs8</a> or on Libby. <a href="https://t.co/ZUKv6ha0nB">pic.twitter.com/ZUKv6ha0nB</a> —@NLPubLibraries

"The government's plan is to listen to our voices and take this opportunity to move forward gender equality with the recovery plan, to ensure that gender-based analysis is used in our recovery and that we're inclusive about it, and that no woman or person, regardless of ability, disability, race, gender is left behind."

The International Women's Day organization's theme this year is Choose to Challenge, Gray said, and it's a great opportunity for people to challenge themselves to explore other perspectives when it comes to equality, equity and diversity within the movement.

"Be mindful of women and their struggles and the people who have come before us and the people who are forging a way right now. And everybody can play a role in that," she said.

"Choose to challenge is my message … challenging ourselves and our own biases as individuals leads to corrective change."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador