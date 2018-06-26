Garage owner pleads guilty to faking school bus inspections

The owner of a St. John's garage has been fined $7,200 for issuing school bus inspection certificates without doing the proper inspections.

In provincial court on Tuesday, Janet Jones was set to go to trial, but pleaded guilty to six counts of falsifying school bus inspections instead. Another 52 charges were dropped.

Defence lawyer Bob Simmonds said a deal was reached after the prosecution had trouble with its only witness — the man whose signature was on all the inspection certificates.

"It's been an eye-opener and nothing short," Jones told the judge. "And your honour, it will never happen again."

Jones originally pleaded not guilty in a court appearance earlier this year and a trial date was set.

She is the operator of J.J. Services, which did bus inspections for Kelloway Investments, owned by Jones's brother, Jim Kelloway.

They ran into trouble when the English School District did a blitz of surprise inspections in January 2017. Problems were found with 58 buses that had been inspected a month earlier by J.J. Services.

Several buses owned by Kelloway Investments were pulled out of service last January when Service NL inspectors determined they did not pass inspection. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Each inspection had the same signature — Gerald Butt, the head mechanic at the shop — despite the fact he was out of town when the inspections supposedly happened. As the owner of the company, Jones was held responsible.

As Simmonds pointed out in court, there was no way to prove the defects didn't happen in the month between the inspections being signed and the blitz by the school district.

Kelloway also faced 58 charges, but saw them dropped in January 2018.

The English School District of Newfoundland and Labrador cancelled its contract with the bus company in early 2017 after inspectors found issues with brakes and emergency doors.

However, in the six charges Jones pleaded guilty to, only one bus was ordered to be taken off the road. The other five had minor defects but did not pose a significant safety risk to children.

