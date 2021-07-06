Janet Cull's latest album is 'honest' music, recorded live for full effect

Janet Cull has graced stages across Newfoundland and Labrador for two decades, but it's with her newest album that she's really found her stride.

"I just tend to work better live," the singer-songwriter said. "I find it difficult being in the studio, just singing over the band's tracks."

Cull recorded a "live off the floor" album at CBC's Studio F in St. John's, flanked by a medley of local musicians including Brad Jefford and Josh Ward.

Hear It was recorded in February 2020. When COVID-19 shuttered everyone away, Cull found herself postponing its release date over and over again.

"Finally, I'm like, OK, whatever's going on in the world, I just have to release this at this point, because I'm just so, so proud of the record," she said. "And I can't wait for people to have a listen."

Cull wrote according to events in her own life, the lyrics a result of emotional turmoil at the time. A broken relationship, for instance, birthed the blues track Lonely, written the morning after the release of her last album — Real Tough Love — in 2016.

The cover shot from Janet Cull's new album, Hear It. (Photo by Joey Woolridge )

"I was just singing what I was going through and what I was feeling," she said.

"It is about… the kind of feeling that, you know, I'd rather be on my own and feel lonely than have someone next to me and that total feeling of emptiness."

She told Weekend AM that each song on Hear It only needed a few takes to nail down, a strategy Cull says elicits her most poignant work. "I've put all of my emotion in those three or four takes," she says. "So after that, it's kind of robotic."

LISTEN | Janet Cull talks about her newest recording with Paula Gale: Weekend AM 20:32 Big voice, big heart: Janet Cull has a new live album First Listen: Paula Gale speaks with Janet Cull about her new album, 'Hear It' 20:32

Who wants to be perfect anyway?

After more than 20 years of performing, four albums and multiple MusicNL awards, Cull said she's finally gained confidence in her musical abilities.

"It's just all about being honest, you know, and singing from the heart, and not worrying about it being technically perfect," she said, "because who wants to be perfect anyway?"

Cull will be joined on stage by an eight-piece band and a mystery guest to launch Hear It at Holy Heart Theatre in St. John's this August.

"I feel like I'm just getting started … I'm just excited for the future."

About First Listen

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us, wam@cbc.ca, and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen on Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.