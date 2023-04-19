She endured 3 trials after being raped by Doug Snelgrove. Now, Jane Doe is thanking those who helped

The woman who was sexually assaulted by a St. John's police officer is thanking the public for championing her case after her assailant's appeal to overturn his conviction was denied.

The victim — known across the province as Jane Doe — endured three criminal trials spanning six years.

On Tuesday, she learned her attacker's conviction was upheld by the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal.

"She was very surprised yesterday when I called her," said lawyer Lynn Moore. "She said that it was good news, she was happy to hear it."

Moore has been offering legal advice to Jane Doe since her first trial.

"There have been thank-you cards that she reads frequently from people that help her through difficult times," Moore said. "There have been many people … [who] have really come out in support in a big way for her. And it was very, very important to her."

WATCH: Lynn Moore talks about fallout from the Snelgrove trials:

'Really hard to say' what the effects of Snelgrove case will be Duration 2:33 The woman sexually assaulted by RNC Const. Doug Snelgrove testified at three trials before the officer was convicted. Her lawyer, Lynn Moore, talks about what that means for other women.

Snelgrove, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer found guilty of sexual assault in 2021, hired a legal duo from Toronto to represent his case in the provincial appeals court.

Those lawyers asked the court to dismiss the conviction and stay the charges rather than order a fourth trial.

They argued Snelgrove should have been present for pre-trial conferences when he wasn't, and also that the judge misguided the jury when he instructed them on the concept of willful blindness.

In the appeal decision Tuesday, the court said Snelgrove's right to be present for pre-trial conferences wasn't violated because he had signed a designation allowing his lawyers to appear on his behalf.

It also said the judge made no errors when instructing the jury.

Snelgrove can still appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, but Moore said the country's top court only takes select cases of national importance — about 80 out of 600 submissions annually.

It's not clear yet whether Snelgrove will request an appeal from the higher court.

Doug Snelgrove remains a police officer and has been suspended without pay. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"It's very unlikely to me that he would be successful there, but it also seems like he's just not prepared to accept at any point in time that he's done wrong and that he should pay the societal cost of that," Moore said.

"So I can't really say this is a good day for justice in Newfoundland and Labrador, but it's a better day. And the fact that the community came out to support her has been incredibly powerful."

Snelgrove is still a police officer with the RNC.

Const. James Cadigan told CBC News in a statement the force is bound by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Act, and must wait until all court proceedings are finished before starting its own internal process to determine his employment status through the RNC's public complaints commission. That means waiting until all opportunities for appeals have been exhausted.

Appeal dismissal a 'double-edged sword'

The Snelgrove trials have prompted protests and public outcry beginning with his initial acquittal in 2017.

Tuesday's news was met with mixed feelings, however.

"I think it's a bit of a double-edged sword," Moore said. "She has prevailed, justice has prevailed, but it's been a very long and sometimes dark road to get here."

The trials did, however, compel several more women to approach Moore with other allegations of sexual misconduct from RNC officers.

"I really feel like we've hit the tip of the iceberg with that," she said.

"I think that there were a couple of officers, who were prolific offenders, who were scouring the downtown looking for women that they deemed vulnerable. And I don't think that we've heard the last of that."

Bethany Jacobs, who volunteers with sex assault survivors, says the Snelgrove conviction has been met with mixed reactions. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Bethany Jacobs, a sexual violence prevention advocate who volunteers with survivors, told CBC News the decision brought both comfort and skepticism.

"I am encouraged because there is progress," Jacobs said.

"People may be empowered to fight... and I think that's important and essential, but I'm also concerned that recent survivors would feel discouraged as well, because of the length of time that this process [has] taken.

"I would caution against only focusing on celebrating in this context, because then you might do the harm of neglecting the grief people are having."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador