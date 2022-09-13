Family ties: N.L. man shares tales of grandfather's relationship with late Queen

Don Jamieson served as Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in the Trudeau government of the '70s. He had become 'a firm favourite' of Queen Elizabeth II prior to his death in 1986. (Submitted by Joshua Jamieson)

As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one man from Newfoundland is sharing the story of his family's unique connection to Her Majesty.

Joshua Jamieson is the grandson of the late Don Jamieson, former Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. As part of his post under the Pierre Trudeau government, Don had numerous interactions with the Queen, including during her trip to the province in 1978, turning sod on what is now the Queen Elizabeth II Library at Memorial University.

"A banquet dinner was held at Gushue Hall, and my grandfather was seated next to Her Majesty at the table," said the younger Jamieson. "Obviously, there was a degree of protocol in the decision-making process, but I also imagine that it was somewhat intentional, given the nature of [their] relationship. They were both known to be conversationalists."

The strength of that relationship was on full display when Don passed away in 1986.

"Her Majesty actually sent our family a personal message, and that message was just simply signed 'Elizabeth,'" said Jamieson. "That single-name signature is so often seen on historical and legislative documents. In that moment, it appeared on something that was much more personal. Our family appreciated that."

Upon Don Jamieson's death in 1986, his family received a personal note of condolence from Her Majesty, simply signed 'Elizabeth.' (Submitted by Joshua Jamieson)

Given Don's political ties, his obituary was shared across the United Kingdom. The Daily Telegraph in London wrote, "His fund of political anecdotes and Newfoundland stories made him a firm favourite with the Queen." That, says Jamieson, demonstrates the bond the pair shared.

As for the note from Her Majesty, Jamieson says his uncle has it in his possession. Given the family connections, he says he will continue the tradition of correspondence with Buckingham Palace.

"My grandmother always instilled a loyalty and love in each of us for Her late Majesty," said Jamieson. "That led me to keeping correspondence with Buckingham Palace regularly, myself. I've received about a half-dozen letters or so back, but not signed in the same personal manner.

"I'm sure that's something I'll continue to do with King Charles III, and those will join the collection of pieces that we've been honoured enough to receive over the years."

