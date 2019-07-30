American man rescheduled fishing trip, ended up on crashed floatplane in Labrador

James Slamon was supposed to fish the waters of Mistastin Lake last summer, but snow was still falling in northern Labrador throughout June.

The lodge agreed to reschedule his trip for this summer — July 15, aboard the small de Havilland floatplane doomed to suffer a shattered fate at the bottom of the lake.

Slamon, 67, is the latest person to be identified among the four men confirmed dead in the plane crash, while three more remain missing.

"Fishing has always been one of his passions," said his nephew, Sam Luff, from his home in Berkley, California.

"It sounds cliche, but it's like, he died doing a thing he really enjoyed. You take some solace in that."

Sam Luff lives in Berkeley, California. He was close with his uncle, James Slamon, and remembers him as a 'quirky' guy. (CBC)

On Monday, a spokesperson from the RCMP said they still hadn't found the plane's wreckage, which is believed to have drifted and sunk since it was first spotted by a search and rescue plane.

The lake covers a massive expanse in a remote northern area where a meteor struck the planet about 36 million years ago. It's 16 kilometres long, and locals say it could be as deep as a few hundred metres.

This is a view of the Mistastin Lake crater from Discovery Peak, where the strange rock was found. The island in the centre is formed from the ground rebounding during the meteor impact. (Michael Zanetti)

Slamon's was one of the three bodies pulled from the water the morning after the crash, while the wreckage was still near the surface. It's not yet known if those three men made it out of the plane on their own, or if they were killed on impact and floated to the surface.

The search continues for three others — a 66-year-old pilot from Quebec, and two brothers, 38 and 40, from the United States.

American success story

Slamon hailed from the small town of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.

He started working for United States Cold Storage in 1980, and eventually worked his way to the top. He served as chief financial officer before retiring at the end of 2014.

According to Luff, that's when he really focused on his love of fishing.

Mistastin Lake, west of Natuashish in Labrador, is the site of a fatal Air Saguenay plane crash. (CBC)

Slamon never married or had kids, but he was close to his niece and two nephews.

"He's kind of quirky, and he was always the one we made fun of in kind of a good natured kind of way ... and I think he enjoyed that as well," Luff laughed.

Slamon was generous with his time and money, his nephew said, and he spent a lot of time working with the YMCA. In lieu of flowers, his family requested donations be made to the YMCA of the Pines, near Medford, New Jersey.

He is survived by his mother, sister and brother-in-law, as well as Luff and his two siblings.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador