Crown drops charges against man accused of tampering with Outer Battery floodlight

There will be no punishment for a 32-year-old man accused of trying to take down a floodlight that stirred controversy in St. John's earlier this year.

James Drover had his charges of trespassing and mischief dropped in provincial court on Tuesday, as first reported by the St. John's Telegram. Drover confirmed the charges were dropped in a message to CBC News.

He'd previously told CBC News that he tried to move the bright light affixed to a property in the historic Outer Battery neighbourhood, but couldn't budge it. Crown prosecutor Mike Murray said surveillance footage from the incident showed Drover hanging off the light, but in the end, it continued to shine.

Murray told the court there were no reasonable grounds for conviction.

Drone footage of the Outer Battery neighbourhood in St. John's Duration 0:37 CBC News captured drone footage of the Outer Battery neighbourhood in St. John's as a dispute between residents continues over bright lighting.

The light belonged to Outer Battery resident Colin Way, who himself had been charged with mischief for shining the light onto the property of his neighbours. The story made national headlines when Way refused to take down the light, and the City of St. John's stated there was nothing in its bylaws to resolve the situation.

That led to some people on social media calling for a vigilante approach. Drover was arrested in the early hours of Jan. 20. In a Facebook post, he said the arresting officer shook his hand and called him Batman.

The situation finally cooled down on Jan. 26, when Way voluntarily turned out the lights. They haven't been turned back on since.

While Drover won't have to worry about court anymore, Way is still on the docket. His next appearance is scheduled for April 6.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador