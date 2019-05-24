Makkovik remains identified as missing teen from 2014

Police say they've identified the remains of Jake Basto, missing since 2014. (Facebook)

A family in northern Labrador has a sad end to a daunting mystery, as the RCMP have identified human remains found outside Makkovik as a missing person from five years ago.

Jake Basto was 18 when he left a house to go for a walk on Aug. 9, 2014.

He was never seen again.

His remains were found near the coastal community over the Victoria Day long weekend and sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and identification.

Basto was originally from Hopedale but went missing from Makkovik.

Police searched for a week, but found no signs of the recent high school graduate.

After law enforcement stopped searching, a group of 20 people from Hopedale went to Makkovik to carry on looking for Basto.

On Friday, police confirmed the remains belonged to Basto and send condolences to his family.

Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador