Accountant jailed for two years, stripped of CPA designation, for $1.3M theft from Gander Aviation

A Lumsden resident who stole nearly $1.3 million from an aviation services company in Gander over a three-year period has been stripped of his designation as a chartered professional accountant and sentenced to two years in jail.

Gerald Templeman, 50, was convicted in Gander provincial court on Oct. 13 by Judge Mark Linehan.

In addition to the jail time, Linehan also ordered Templeman to repay more than $1.1 million to Gander Aviation and another $10,000 to Steers Insurance.

The sentencing followed disciplinary action taken two years ago by the Association of Chartered Professional Accountants of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The association fined Templeman $30,000, struck his name from its registry and ordered him to repay hearing costs of nearly $18,000.

Templeman was general manager of Central Holdings Inc., which operates under the name Gander Aviation.

The company is what's known as a full-service fixed-base operator at Gander International Airport, providing a range of services from refuelling and catering to ramp parking and de-icing.

Between January 2016 and mid-November 2018, Templeman fraudulently claimed expenses — and received reimbursement for — $1,284,842.

A discipline decision released by the CPA association says Templeman concealed the theft "by causing customer payments to be misapplied to customer accounts, and by registering domain names and creating email addresses resembling customer email addresses to perpetuate false communications with his employer."

The discipline order states that Templeman did not respond to the association with respect to the allegations and did not attend the disciplinary hearing.

The panel ruled that Templeman did not conduct himself "in a manner that will maintain the good reputation of the profession and its ability to service the public interest."

A manager at Gander Aviation declined comment Friday when reached by CBC News.

