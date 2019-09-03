NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in St. John's on Tuesday

The NDP leader vying to be the next prime minister will be in St. John's on Tuesday, where it is expected he'll "make an announcement about the NDP's vision to improve life in Newfoundland and Labrador."

The party sent out a statement on Tuesday morning with a brief explanation of the trip and an itinerary.

Jagmeet Singh will make an announcement at the Newfoundland Housing and Homelessness Network at 10 a.m., followed by a walk down Water Street visiting local businesses starting at 3 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., he'll head to Jack Harris's campaign office for a meet and greet. Harris, a longtime representative for the NDP both federally and provincially, is running to oust Liberal Nick Whalen in St. John's East.

Singh was born in Scarborough, Ont., but moved to Newfoundland and Labrador when he was one. He spent time living in both St. John's and Grand Falls-Windsor.

His visit comes as federal parties are ramping up to the fall election. The vote is slated to take place on or before Oct. 21.

