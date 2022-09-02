Family of Jacob Collins sues province as prison guard fights termination

Time hasn't lessened the grief Virginia Collins feels, but knowing someone lost their job over her son's death brought some relief.

Now two years after Jacob Collins died at the Labrador Correctional Centre, the employee who was terminated for not keeping watch is seeking full redress, and the Collins family is suing the provincial government over its part in the young man's suicide.

"It's just mind-boggling to think that someone that was supposed to watch [my son], or make sure is he safe, is trying to get his job back," Collins said in a recent interview.

"I had some comfort knowing at least they acknowledged that he was at fault to some degree to what happened to my son because he wasn't checking on him."

The 22-year-old man from Natuashish was found unresponsive in his cell on Feb. 6, 2020.

Hearings were held earlier this year to deal with preliminary issues leading up to an eventual arbitration hearing between the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees — the union that represents the former correctional officer — and the provincial government.

The decision from that initial hearing has revealed details of what precipitated Collins' death.

Virginia Collins kisses her son during the graduation ceremony. (Submitted by Virginia Collins)

Less than a month after Collins died, the guard was fired for failing to "complete visual checks" on inmates at the jail between 2:14 p.m, and 4:28 p.m. on the day of Collins's death, and for failing to review notes regarding Collins when he started his shift.

Another correctional officer made put a note in an internal system the night before, writing, in all capital letters, "Keep close eye on this inmate tonight," and adding, "Recommended to perform extra visuals on this Inmate this evening due to his hostility and the mood swings he is known for."

The arbitration hearing decision notes that a correctional officer is "required to patrol the units a minimum of once per hour at irregular times, exclusive of official count time."

The union doesn't dispute those facts but argues his termination was an excessive punishment.

He was still in his probationary period at the time, meaning he had been in the job less than a year.

The union intends to argue that Collins's medical condition warranted additional protocols, and that there was a "scramble" after his death to "ensure policy was followed and checks were done — which it says was not occurring prior to Feb. 6, 2020."

"[The union] also submits the evidence will show a failure by supervisors and managers to appropriately address [Jacob Collins's] health and [to] follow protocols," the decision noted.

The ongoing arbitration could result in a variety of scenarios, including compensation, the guard getting his job back — or nothing at all.

'Red flags everywhere'

Virginia Collins says she vividly remembers the day she called the RCMP on her son. He was in the middle of a mental crisis and she was worried for her safety.

Jacob Collins was arrested for uttering threats and breach of probation, as well as assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest. He was denied bail the day of his death.

"My son was in a facility where supposedly there is 24-hour watch," she said. "Here I am thinking I'm the one who called the RCMP on him … so, I thought that he would be OK."

The jail houses minimum and medium security risk prisoners. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"There were red flags everywhere [that] he was going through something and they shouldn't have missed that."

She said her son asked to be placed in isolation after he was denied bail, and that the institution was aware of his mental illness.

Suing the government

In a statement of claim filed in February, Collins's family alleged the provincial government failed in its duty of care, despite being aware of the young man's history of mental illness.

The lawsuit claims the province breached its standard of care by failing to monitor Collins and allowing items in his cell that could be used to take his own life.

My son was a good boy. He just had some mental health issues and he was struggling with that. - Virginia Collins

Collins's mother, father, grandmothers and stepfather are named as plaintiffs who "have suffered economic losses and a loss of care, guidance and companionship."

The provincial government has not yet filed a statement of defence.

"I just don't want this to happen again. My son is gone, I'm never going to see him. He died under their watch," Collins said.

"People that are suffering from mental health illnesses, they need help. Just don't turn a blind eye on people like that — they are human beings and it is just like any other sickness out there."

Collins said her son's death was made even more painful when she was delivered the news by a community nurse — not a prison official.

She did not accept an apology that was offered by government officials in the months preceding his death.

"My son was a good boy. He just had some mental health issues and he was struggling with that."

