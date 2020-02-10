Father incarcerated during son's death at Labrador jail wants answers

The father of Jacob Collins, the man who died last week while in custody at the Labrador Correctional Centre, says he's seeking answers to his son's death.

The RCMP were called to the correctional facility in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on the afternoon of Feb. 6. Collins was found unresponsive alone in his cell and was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Although he has very few details, Joel Patrick Rich believes his son died by suicide.

Rich, who is from Natuashish, was also at the correctional centre at the time of his son's death but said he was being kept on a different unit.

"I see that my son had a hard time in LCC (Labrador Correctional Centre) Unit 1," Rich said Monday.

Collins, 22, suffered with mental illness for several years, his father said, and had been in and out of jail.

At the time of his death, Collins was in custody on multiple charges of uttering threats and breach of probation, as well as assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest. He was set to enter a plea on Feb. 19.

Jacob Collins, 22, died Thursday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Labrador Correctional Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Facebook)

Rich said he last spoke to his son at a cell door on Feb. 4, two days before Collins's death.

"He said, I'm OK,'" Rich said. "And I said, 'take care of yourself.'"

Rich said he had asked correctional officers Thursday to allow him to bunk with his son but his request was denied. He said he was not given a reason why.

He learned later that day that his son had died, Rich said. He was released from jail on Friday.

"A correctional officer told me your son's life is taken away," Rich said.

"There is something wrong inside LCC."

Police investigation underway

Citing the ongoing police investigation and privacy, the Department of Justice and Public Safety would not respond directly to Rich's comments.

However, in a statement, a spokesperson said a classification officer decides where inmates are placed in a correctional institutional on a case-by-case basis.

That officer looks at factors such as inmate requests, past institutional history, number of incompatibles currently in custody, and current or past criminal charges.

"We rely on our health care professionals to determine the best administration of care for our inmates," the spokesperson said.

The department expressed condolences to the man's family, friends, and staff of the LCC.

"Pastoral care and mental health and addictions services are being provided, and cultural supports are being offered," the department said. "Once the police investigation is complete, an internal review will occur."

Rich himself has been a regular at the LCC since the age of 18.

"I found it hard when I was in LCC to control my life," he said. "It's very hard to be in there, and my son [killed] himself.

"They are supposed to be safe in LCC."

The Labrador Correctional Centre has a max capacity of 53 prisoners. It is classified as a minimum and medium security risk institution. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Collins is the sixth inmate to die in a Newfoundland and Labrador correctional facility in two and a half years.

Two men died by suicide at Her Majesty's Penitentiary, and two women died at the Newfoundland & Labrador Correctional Centre for Women.

A fifth man, Jonathan Henoche, died on Nov. 6, 2019. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Meanwhile, Rich said an autopsy is underway and he hopes to bring his son's body back to his community.

Collins leaves behind several brothers and sisters and graduated school in Natuashish.

"He liked walking in nature. He liked drawing and art," Rich said.

"I will fight for [my son.]"

