Keep promise to allow cataract surgery in private clinics, eye doctor urges government

A Newfoundland and Labrador ophthalmologist is calling on the provincial government to make good on its announcement that it will allow publicly-insured cataract surgery in some private clinics.

"We have a state-of-the-art, accredited eye clinic with the latest available equipment and highly-trained staff," said Dr. Christopher Jackman, in a statement emailed to CBC News.

"The only thing stopping us from performing much-needed surgeries right now is government red tape."

Jackman has maintained that until government changed health regulations to specifically prohibit cataract removal outside of provincial hospital facilities, it was not illegal for doctors like him to remove cataracts in their private clinics.

A recent provincial Supreme Court ruling supports his position.

"Prior to June 15, 2018, there was no legislative prohibition of removing a cataractous lens from a patient's eye in a private medical clinic (i.e., outside a hospital)," reads Justice William Goodridge's decision, released March 6.

The dispute and court case came after the province warned residents not to have cataract surgery outside a hospital last February and Haggie said "potential criminal activities" were being investigated.

Time to act, says Jackman

In late January, Health Minister John Haggie said the province had changed its position on private clinics offering cataract surgery and will allow patients to schedule the publicly-funded eye surgery either at a government-approved private clinic or a hospital.

"All ophthalmologists will now have the option to use our own hospital operating rooms, as well as approved clinics, should they choose," Haggie said.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie at the Confederation Building in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

No schedule was given for when this change will happen.

With the March 6 ruling, Jackman is urging the government to get moving.

"Government should now act; either immediately repeal the prohibition they imposed last year, which currently prohibits cataract surgery in private clinics, or designate existing clinics as approved for cataract surgery," he said. "Either action would allow us to immediately start helping patients who have been waiting far too long for this surgery,"

