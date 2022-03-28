Port au Port man wins 3 gold medals in international cross-country skiing competition

Jack White of Port au Port won three gold medals in his age group at the 2022 Masters World Cup of Cross-Country Skiing in Alberta. (Submitted by Jack White)

Jack White of Port au Port is celebrating his first gold medals after winning three races in his age group at the Masters World Cup of Cross-Country Skiing in Canmore, Alta., earlier this month.

White, who is also an avid cycler, runner and long-distance hiker, is in his 80s.

"It's pure torture, a lot of the times, when skiing in a race like that and you're climbing hills and the whole system wants to break down and it doesn't want you to go any farther," White told CBC News over the weekend.

"The muscles are crying, the lungs are crying, but you've got to keep going and you're pretty elated at the end when you do finish a long-distance race."

White is no stranger to competing in events on the global stage, having other World Cups under his belt before his wins in Alberta this year.

He said the competition is stiff, and two American skiers in particular were nipping at his heels in each of his races.

"One of them was an Olympic skier for the U.S. in '68 and '72," said White.

"He was the guy who was closest to me. In the first race I think he was four seconds back and in the 15K race I think he was eight to 10 seconds back."

Listen to the full interview:

7:20 Over 80 and winning gold He's over 80 and he's one of the fastest men on cross-country skis in the world - in his class. Paula Gale speaks with octogenarian Jack White of Port au Port, about his recent gold medals at the Masters World Cup in Canmore. AB. 7:20

White said cross-country skiing is simply something he loves to do. In warmer months, training consists of long runs and hiking, he said, but when the snow falls it's time to hit the trails.

Next year's event is being held in Austria. Each year gets a little tougher, White said, but he'll make his decision on making the trip within the next couple of months.

"I've been there a couple of times, maybe 20 years ago or something like that," he said.

"Everybody has their own thing and I love cross-country skiing. That's what keeps me going every winter — I just love to get out on the ski trails."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador