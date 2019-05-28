After 4-year 'interruption,' Jack Harris wants back in Parliament

Jack Harris has kept busy these last four years, after being ousted in the 2015 federal election by a Liberal newcomer, but he says he's ready to get back to Ottawa.

"I've received an enormous amount of support and urging and enthusiasm about whether I should run again, and I'm pleased to hear that. I'm ready to do the job," he said.

Harris has spent decades as a New Democrat, starting as an MP after winning a byelection in 1987, before turning to provincial politics as an MHA, serving as the N.L. party leader, and later re-entering the federal arena.

It's about doing what I feel that I can do and make a contribution. - Jack Harris

Harris was surprised to get the boot in the 2015 Liberal sweep of Atlantic Canada. He lost in St. John's East to newcomer Liberal Nick Whalen, who took 48 per cent of the vote.

"I didn't take it personally, although it was an interruption of my career. I was ready to keep going, and I'm still ready to keep going, frankly," Harris said.

"I think there are good reasons for me to run. I like the job, I think we need to have a voice in Ottawa that's not the government voice, obviously, and in this case Trudeau created a lot of hype and hope and I think he's been a disappointment and I think we need to see some political change in St. John's East."

Nick Whalen was a political newcomer when he defeated Jack Harris in St. John's East back in 2015. (CBC)

Harris said people are already asking him to run again, and doesn't believe his 2015 loss had anything to do with him.

"People were telling me directly in the last couple of days, 'Jack you're doing a great job, I supported you in the past … but I really think I've gotta vote for Trudeau to stop [Stephen] Harper.' It was all about stopping Harper," Harris said.

"It didn't make a lot of logical sense in St. John's East, frankly … it wasn't a threat at all. But trends are trends. People, they weren't looking at the ballot paper and saying, 'Who do I want to represent me in Ottawa?' They were looking at how do we get Harper out."

'Unfinished business'

The New Democrats will hold a nomination meeting on June 18 to select their candidate for the St. John's East riding.

Harris was out knocking on doors in the provincial election, to help rally support for the party's candidates, but says the election of three new NDP MHAs earlier this month wasn't motivation for him to put his name back in the hat.

"My decision is independent of that. I'm a supporter of the New Democratic Party, I'm a Tommy Douglas New Democrat, I'm prepared to run for the party because I believe we have an opportunity to serve and a duty to try and help make the world better for people," he said.

"I'm delighted to see the progress that the party made in the last election, electing three people — three people who had never run before. I think it was a great outcome for the party and good for the province but it was independent of my decision to step back into federal politics."

Jack Harris speaks to crowds after the results of the 2015 election. (CBC)

Harris says he's eager to bring a different voice to Ottawa.

"There is unfinished business," he said. "Certainly we haven't heard anything about search and rescue response times from any of the people that we have in Ottawa representing Newfoundland and Labrador today," Harris said.

"Where were the voices in parliament from Newfoundland and Labrador when the government decided to take away the jobs from Newfoundlanders down in Grand Bank for some political purpose without anybody speaking up about that?"

While retirement is certainly an option, it's not something Harris said he's ready to take seriously yet.

"I could retire — I guess anyone could make that choice — but for me it's in my blood, it's something that I believe," said Harris.

"I don't have an agenda that says, if I don't do this my life will be meaningless, it's not about that at all. It's about doing what I feel that I can do and make a contribution."

