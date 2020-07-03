St. John's East MP Jack Harris recovering well after cancer treatment
Harris, 71, announced diagnosis in March
Almost four months after his cancer diagnosis, St. John's East MP Jack Harris is feeling positive about the progress made in treatment.
"I'm doing very well," he said. "I'm very positive about it and I'm feeling OK."
Harris, who is also a former provincial NDP leader, made his second public appearance since the diagnosis Friday, as he joined St. John's city council in opening the Water Street pedestrian mall.
Harris, 71, announced he was being treated for cancer in March after discovering a lump in his neck. He began treatment shortly after that.
"I was very fortunate," he said. "My cancer was detected early and I underwent treatment for six to eight weeks."
Harris said treatment has concluded for the moment and that he is currently recuperating.
He has been staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said he has continued working since concluding his treatment. He has been attending meetings using Zoom and Skype, including meetings of Parliamentary committees.
"I was doing what everybody was doing," he said. "I was actually working from home at the time as well as I could … I've been keeping my hand in the political world."
Harris said he will know by the end of July if the treatment was effective, or if treatment will have to continue.
With files from Heather Gillis
