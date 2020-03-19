St. John's East MP Jack Harris being treated for cancer

St. John's East MP Jack Harris says he is being treated for cancer. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Jack Harris, the New Democratic Party MP for St. John's East, revealed Thursday he is being treated for cancer, and said the outlook so far is good.

"This week, I started treatment for a recently discovered lump on my neck that has proven to be cancerous," Harris, 71, said in a statement.

"I am fortunate that it was detected and diagnosed early, and the prognosis is good."

Harris said he is following medical advice, especially about protecting his health.

"I will be required to avoid public appearances and participation in community events for the next number of weeks," he said.

Harris added he will be "under an enhanced regime" of social distancing, which has become common amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

He said he will be "working from home to avoid infection and to ensure continuity of the treatment plan."

Harris, a former leader of the provincial NDP, has been a key part of the Newfoundland and Labrador political scene since 1987, when he won St. John's East in a byelection.

Harris held the seat again from 2008 until 2015, when Liberal Nick Whalen defeated him.

Harris scored a comeback in the 2019 federal election, defeating Whalen in a rematch.

Harris said his constituency office is closed to walk-in visits because of COVID-19, although constituents can stay in touch through email and telephone contact.

"Please be assured that I have a positive outlook with respect to my personal circumstances and a profound sympathy for all those undergoing health challenges far more serious than my own," Harris said in his statement.

