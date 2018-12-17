Skip to Main Content
St. John's axe throwers hack out niche at world championships
A pair of competitors from St. John's cracked the top 32 of the tournament in Chicago, with one making it even further.

Clem Whittle cracks top 8 in Chicago

CBC News ·
Clem Whittle practices with an axe he made himself. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A pair of axe-throwing aficionados left their mark at the World Axe Throwing Championships on the weekend in Chicago.

Among the 64 competitors invited to the world tournament were Clem Whittle and Anthony McDonald, of Newfoundland and Labrador.

McDonald made it through the first round into the top 32, while Whittle made it all the way to the top eight.

Both men are part of a league in St. John's, hosted at Jack Axes on Duckworth Street.

Jack Axes co-owner Adrian Beaton says it speaks to the high level of local talent.

"Maybe it's in the water, I literally don't know what's going on," he said. "It's absolutely disproportionate. The entire world competes in this league."

The event was broadcast live on ESPN in the United States. It will be re-broadcast throughout 2019.

