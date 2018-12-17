St. John's axe throwers hack out niche at world championships

A pair of axe-throwing aficionados left their mark at the World Axe Throwing Championships on the weekend in Chicago.

Among the 64 competitors invited to the world tournament were Clem Whittle and Anthony McDonald, of Newfoundland and Labrador.

McDonald made it through the first round into the top 32, while Whittle made it all the way to the top eight.

Both men are part of a league in St. John's, hosted at Jack Axes on Duckworth Street.

Jack Axes co-owner Adrian Beaton says it speaks to the high level of local talent.

"Maybe it's in the water, I literally don't know what's going on," he said. "It's absolutely disproportionate. The entire world competes in this league."

The event was broadcast live on ESPN in the United States. It will be re-broadcast throughout 2019.