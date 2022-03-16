IVF travel funding for N.L. families coming after months of delay
Families can avail of a $5K subsidy to help cover $20K in expenses
Newfoundland and Labrador families can now avail of a $5,000 subsidy to help cover the cost of in vitro fertilization, more than seven months after it was promised.
According to a government media release Wednesday, the funding is retroactive to Sept. 1 and will cover up to three cycles. The administrative details are being finalized by Eastern Health and another announcement will be made in the "coming weeks."
There is no IVF clinic in Newfoundland and Labrador, so families are forced to travel out of province to get IVF treatment, incurring thousands of dollars in travel expenses in addition to the cost of the procedure itself, which ranges can run upwards of $20,000.
"The provision of a subsidy program is an important first step in improving access to quality fertility services, while the potential to offer additional fertility services, such as IVF, within the province continues to be explored," said Health Minister John Haggie in the release.
Fertility advocates have previously called on the government to establish an IVF clinic in Newfoundland and Labrador, citing the province's declining population.
According to the release, the government will review the program after a year.
