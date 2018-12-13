Scam involving iTunes cards prompts warning from RCMP

After a recent incident, RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador are warning the public about a scam involving iTunes gift cards.

The scam begins with a call from someone claiming to be with Visa, police said, regarding a Western Union money transfer.

On the phone, the scammer will provide a name and employee number and then ask the person on the receiving end to help them in an investigation about fraudulent bank activity within Scotiabank and BMO.

The person is told they'll be compensated for their help with money deposited into their bank account.

According to RCMP, the person is asked to go on their computer and provide the scammer with information that would allow them to remotely access the computer.

The person will get instructions via email to purchase iTunes cards from a number of businesses and, once the cards are purchased, the person is supposed to call the scammer back.

One of the emails looks like a letter from the RCMP explaining the process and the need for confidentiality so as not to jeopardize the investigation. It also requests the individual attend an RCMP detachment for a meeting.

RCMP say this is not how they investigate matters, and they would never ask the public to allow them remote access to their computers.

If you receive a call like this, RCMP said you should call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and, if you have been defrauded, please contact your local RCMP detachment.

