'It's dope': Canada's national basketball squad excited to come to N.L.

Canada's national basketball team has never played in Newfoundland and Labrador before, but this week they are set to take on two South American teams, Chile and Venezuela, in St. John's.

Members of the team say they're very happy to be in Canada's eastern-most province.

"It's dope," said Canadian team member Melvin Ejim. "I've heard a lot of great things about the St. John's community, especially with the Edge basketball team and the community's involvement with the them."

Canada's team has already qualified for the 2019 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup in China this coming summer. Canada's record in qualifying games is eight wins and two losses, but that doesn't these games aren't important.

Melvin Ejim plays with Canada's national basketball team. (Jeremy Eaton/ CBC)

"They're huge, They have an impact in terms of qualification in the world championships and seeding. So, it's important to play well and win," said Ejim.

Spreading passion for basketball

Canadian nation team coach Roy Rana also says the team is excited to be in St. John's.

"This is very rare. It's a great opportunity for our guys to spread the passion for our national team program. We haven't played a lot of games on home soil. So, any chance we get our guys are very appreciative and take it seriously," he said.

Roy Rana coaches Canada's national basketball team. (Jeremy Eaton/ CBC)

Rana has been with the Canadian basketball program for more than a decade and he says the current team, which includes players with NBA experience, is very good.

"Our teams just continue to get stronger and the depth of our talent continues to improve. This is a special group. It's going to be an opportunity for fans to see Canadian basketball at its best," he said.

Rana says the team will be playing flat out at Mile One.

"We're trying to be the best in the world. We talk about that. We're intentional about that, and we want to have that type of performance and that type of effort every chance we get," he said.

The Canadian team plays Chile on Feb. 21 and Venezuela on Feb. 24.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be held in five Chinese cities from Aug. 31 to September 15. It will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador