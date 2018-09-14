Mechanical issue resolved at petroleum products terminal in Corner Brook

A mechanical issue at the Imperial Oil petroleum products terminal in Corner Brook that has created havoc for western Newfoundland this week has been resolved.

Jon Harding of Imperial Oil said the equipment needed for the repair at the terminal was held up in transit.

"It's been resolved today. We've made the repair and operations at the terminal are back to normal," Harding said.

Motorists and businesses in the western region of the island have been running on fumes due to the issue at the terminal, which prevented gasoline distribution trucks from picking up their full volume of fuel to deliver to service stations in the area.

A gas shortage swept through the west coast of Newfoundland due to a mechanical failure at the pertrolium products storage terminal in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The fuel issue became so problematic that wholesale customers, the distribution trucks, were picking up gasoline on the east coast of Newfoundland.

"We told customers when we recognized the issue that they could load less than a normal volume, but then we worked with them to identify other alternative supply points where they could also pick up fuel," Harding said.

Operations are back to normal at the terminal as of early Friday, and Harding added reliability is extremely important.

The imperial Oil terminal in Corner Brook is back to normal as of Friday as distribution trucks can take their full volume of fuel again to deliver around the western part of the province. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"We will review all aspects of what happened here to make sure we have reliable operations on an on-going basis at the terminal," he said.

"As I said, there was a part that was required for repair that was held up in transit, and that's part of what we'll look at. But as I said, reliability and being seen as a reliable supplier of fuel is extremely important to us as a company. Through this, the patience and understanding our customers showed was greatly appreciated."

