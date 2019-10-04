It's about more than just giving back for family behind Islaview Foundation

Isla Short was just three when she lost her battle with cancer two years ago, but her memory lives on in a foundation named in her honour that has been working hard to raise money for families in the same difficult situation hers found itself in when she became ill.

The Islaview Foundation's latest effort, happening this weekend in Deer Lake, is the Empty Bowl Fundraiser. It's a sold-out event in partnership with Pottery with Purpose and Sarah Short, Isla's mom and the foundation's director, thinks it will be a bit hit.

"You purchase your ticket and you get your pottery bowl and we also will fill it up for you, so we're gonna have some specialty soups there with a side sandwich and then everybody eats as a community, so it's a community meal turned into a fundraiser," Short told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

The idea came from Terrice Bassler, the artist behind Pottery with Purpose, who suggested this kind of fundraiser to Short.

"We thought it was great. You actually get to take your own pottery bowl home with you afterward, so it's really neat because you go home with a keepsake, as well," Short said.

This is what Isla would want us to be doing. - Sarah Short

All the money raised in the Empty Bowl Fundraiser goes toward helping families who are coping with childhood illness, something Short is all too familiar with.

Short and her husband, Mike, spent a lot of time in St. John's with Isla, who needed regular treatment in her fight against neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that forms in certain kinds of nerve tissue. She was diagnosed when she was just a year old.

Isla Short was just three when she lost her battle with neuroblastoma in 2017. (Islaview Foundation website)

Isla died in November 2017, but her parents channeled their grief into action, hoping to help other parents going through the same hardship.

"A lot of people say to you, 'I can't imagine how you're feeling.' No, you can't, unless you've been there," Short said, adding that her husband likes to be the first person to talk with families the foundation.

"I think it's important for it to be Mike or I who makes first contact with the family because they don't need to feel embarrassed, they don't need to explain how they feel, because we know."

Being in a tight spot financially while your child is fighting an illness is difficult, because it's not something you have time to focus on, so that comfort makes a big difference, Short said.

"Nobody likes to ask for help financially from anybody for anything, but we do find families, it's easy to talk to us, we've been there. We don't make big deals of any of their financial situations," she said.

"We've been there, so I think they've comfortable talking to us about that stuff and they appreciate that."

'Unbelievable' support

Since launching the foundation, Short said the response has been overwhelming in her community.

"It's great, because not only do we raise money, but we have Islaview Day every year and it's just a day to spread love and kindness in the community and really the whole town just totally changes and it's … you have to be here to feel it," she said.

Just some of the bowl designs, created by Pottery with Purpose in St. John's, for the Empty Bowl Fundraiser with the Islaview Foundation. (Pottery with Purpose/Facebook)

"So far we've raised quite a bit of money and we've given out over $85,000 in assistance, just in two years, to families and I think we're over 30 families we've helped now."

The Empty Bowl Fundraiser is just the latest effort by the Islaview Foundation. In November the foundation will have their second annual Christmas Market in Deer Lake, an event Short said was a massive success last year.

Community response is what makes a difference, she said, adding that families who receive assistance are usually floored.

"A lot of times they're just so grateful and thankful and can't stop thanking the foundation and the town of Deer Lake and all the people in Newfoundland who have contributed, but we just respond, 'We know what it's like, we've been there, so there's no need to thank us, this is what it's here for,'" Short said.

"And this is what Isla would want us to be doing, too."

