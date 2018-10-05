Massive interest in Island RV's fire sale as troubled company files for bankruptcy

Hundreds of people have come to view the stock left on Islander RV's lot, which will be auctioned off on the weekend. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Islander RV, already thrust into receivership, has filed for bankruptcy, just before what is expected to be a massive auction on Saturday that is intended to sell off the company's entire inventory.

"It's been day and night. I've been getting texts at 2 a.m.," said auctioneer Shawn Roche.

"This is the biggest one Roche's Auctions has ever done."

In a bankruptcy declaration filed Thursday, the company listed its total assets at $8.6 million, short of its liabilities at $10.2 million.

Many of those assets will be up grabs, with an auctioneer selling the inventory right off the lot.

"It's a shame it's going on," Roche said.

"[Islander RV Owner] Pat Squires has been in business for 25 years, he's been a fixture, a king of the business. It's sad to see this happen. But it's the economy."

Shawn Roche, of Roche's Auctions, will lead his biggest auction to date on Saturday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

A key sign of trouble came in late July, when Wells Fargo attempted to force Islander RV into receivership via court action.

At the time, Wells Fargo said it was owed more than $2 million for fronting the cash for the inventory on Islander RV's lots in Grand Falls-Windsor and St. John's.

On Sept. 17, the business was placed under the control of a receiver operating on behalf of the Bank of Montreal, another major lender.

Owner one of biggest creditors owed

Bankruptcy filings show Islander RV owes $575,000 to the Canada Revenue Agency, along with much smaller amounts to businesses around Grand Falls-Windsor and St. John's.

Aside from Wells Fargo at $2.06 million, the biggest amount owing to a creditor is $776,722 to Pat Squires himself.

Squires started Islander RV in Bishop's Falls in the mid-1990s, before moving to nearby Grand Falls-Windsor.

The central Newfoundland location closed earlier in the summer, and the building was listed for sale for $3 million.

RVs could sell for cheap

Roche said the remaining inventory is expected to sell for about 30 to 60 per cent off the ticket price.

The sale will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with a pair of all-terrain vehicles and a snowmobile, before the most luxurious of the recreational vehicles are put on the block.

Shawn Roche says they’ve seen more than 500 people come across the lot in the past two days. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/KMLinLCrL8">pic.twitter.com/KMLinLCrL8</a> —@ryancookeNL

Roche estimates more than 600 people have wandered across the lot during the past two days, touring through each unit and taking notes on what they like.

He's been approached by people who want to buy more than a dozen travel trailers on Saturday to use as rentals.

Vehicles were parked all over the road outside Islander RV on Friday as people got a sneak peek at the vehicles and travel trailers for sale at Saturday's auction. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Roche said he's seen a bit of an increase in the number of auctions stemming from bankruptcies since the boom turned bust and the economy began to slump.

"It's a very dicey market right now," he said.

"Unfortunately it is a sad reality. But with the oil and gas that's been driving the market, it's not as bad as it could have been."