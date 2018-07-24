2 men plead guilty to falsifying school bus inspections, 98 other charges dropped

What started as 100 charges for improper inspections on a fleet of school buses boiled down to small fines on two charges in provincial court in St. John's on Tuesday.

Island Bus Services was accused of issuing falsified inspection certificates for 22 buses that had defects, including leaky brake lines, issues with emergency doors and more.

But on Tuesday morning, 98 of those charges disappeared, and two men — Paul Cummings and Brian Kent — pleaded guilty to one count each.

Cummings, who owns the Bell Island bus company and the garage where the buses were inspected, was fined $2,400.

Brian Kent pleaded guilty to one count of issuing improper school bus inspections.

Kent, the mechanic whose job was to perform the inspections, was fined $1,200.

Island Bus Services ran into trouble in October 2016, after a bus went off the road.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School Board ordered an inspection of the entire fleet, and found issues with 22 buses that had been inspected by Kent two months earlier.

'State of disrepair'

At the time, Terry Hall of the NLESD said the company's contract was terminated because Cummings could not answer why the buses "were in such state of disrepair," and another company stepped in to take over the routes.

While the initial problem was with 22 buses, lawyers for both sides agreed to settle on guilty pleas to one charge for each man, pertaining to just five buses.

The charges fell under the Highway Traffic Act, meaning they were not criminal charges.

A company that does busing for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District had buses pulled of the road because of safety concerns. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Hall and Cummings declined comment while leaving court Tuesday.

Island Bus Service was one of four companies to be charged with falsifying school bus inspections in 2016.

C-Mac Construction was charged with operating 16 buses without legitimate inspections.

In April, garage owner Peter Roche was sentenced to two months house arrest for issuing 44 improper inspections in 2016.

Jim Kelloway, of Kelloway Investments, had dozens of charges dropped, but his sister, Janet Jones, was convicted on six charges of issuing improper inspections and ordered to pay $7,200 in fines.

