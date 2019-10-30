Second outbreak of salmon disease at a Northern Harvest facility
Provincial government quarantines company's Broad Cove site after detection of infectious salmon anemia
Northern Harvest Sea Farms says its Broad Cove facility is under quarantine by order of the provincial government after an outbreak of infectious salmon anemia.
In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, the aquaculture company said the province's aquatic-animal health division issued the order Tuesday after confirming the outbreak.
"Northern Harvest Sea Farms will initiate quarantine protocols as per approved standard operating procedures, and is already in the process of harvesting the Atlantic salmon being farmed at this site," said the company in its statement.
The statement also notes ISA poses no risk to human health.
Northern Harvest, a subsidiary of Norwegian aquaculture giant Mowi, operates the Fortune Bay pens on Newfoundland's south coast where millions of salmon recently died. Earlier this month, the company confirmed ISA had been detected among salmon there, but said the virus was unrelated to the die-off.
