Is this your bike? Police aim to reunite recumbent bike with owner

Police in Whitbourne are trying to find out who owns a recumbent bicycle left in the community last month and reunite the bike with its owner.

In a statement released Friday, the RCMP said it received a report on June 12 that a bicycle had been left near the Tim Hortons on the Trans Canada Highway in Whitbourne.

Police later learned that a man was seen with the bike the night before and was thought to be biking across the country, the statement read.

It's believed the owner of the recumbent bike may be living in the St. John's or Mount Pearl areas, but the RCMP is not sure why the bike was left behind and would like to reunite it with its owner.

Police are asking the owner of the bike to contact the Whitbourne RCMP and provide a detailed description to claim it.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador