This dazzling Christmas display — with 16,000 lights — is about to be packed away until next year

A dazzling light display that draws thousands of visitors to an Irishtown man's property on the north shore of the Bay of Islands every year will be taken down Monday — until next Christmas, anyway.

On Old Christmas Day, Paul Keough will begin the process of packing away the 16,000 lights that make up his Christmas display, a holiday feast of choreographed light and sound that draws spectators who love to sing along.

"There's times there's 10 or 15 kids outside the vehicle with the windows screwed down and the music up on blast, singing at the top of their lungs," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning. "It's quite amazing."

As a big fan of Christmas, Keough said, he always made a point to drive around and take in the displays around the community.

Four years ago, his brother told him about an ornate setup in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, built by Michael Lawlor — and Keough realized he could create his own elaborate Christmas lights display.

Keough credits Lawlor for helping him get started after the two spoke over the telephone and Lawlor gave him the information he needed to start gathering the proper hardware for his own Christmas light display.

Keough begins erecting his massive light show in early November — that's how long it takes, he says, due to the programming that matches the lights with songs visitors can listen to on their car radios as they look at the lights.

It takes five days to program a song, he said — it's time-consuming, he admits, but worth it to him to program at least two new songs a year.

"Those pixel lights are programmed into animated shows," he said. "And this is what the kids love, 'cause those shows actually tell a story based on the words in the song."

It's a testament to how much he loves the holidays.

"I just love Christmas," he said. "I was kinda always fascinated with lights."

