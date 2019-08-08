Irish woman says N.L. is missing opportunities to attract Irish tourists

Anne Kelly Devereux came to Newfoundland to visit a friend and fell in love with the province. But she's concerned not enough is being done to attract other tourists. (Submitted)

Anne Kelly Devereux fell in love with Newfoundland during a recent 10-day visit, but questions why more isn't being done to attract the Irish to visit their Canadian neighbours.

Devereux got to see the sights normally seen in the province's famous tourism ads, but she was seeing them for the first time. The Wexford native said she's never seen a Newfoundland and Labrador tourism commercial in her part of the country.

"None whatsoever. Never ever have I seen it," she told CBC News. "It's something I feel strongly about. I think they should tap into the Irish and Newfoundland connection and there is a strong connection there between our two islands."

Anne Kelly Devereux, pictured here at Cape Spear, is from Wexford, Ireland. (Submitted)

Devereux enjoyed her time in Bonavista, and traversing around St. John's. She was drawn to visit the province after becoming friends with a Newfoundland woman in an online genealogy forum.

When she came to visit, she learned the regular non-stop flight between Dublin and St. John's had been cancelled.

Instead, the nearest flight goes to Halifax and then travels back toward its original destination to arrive in St. John's.

What was normally a 4.5 hour flight is now about seven hours.

"It's a really long trip."

"To me it's just absolutely ridiculous for any passenger to have to endure that long journey when it's really not necessary," she said. "A direct flight would make it so much easier and it would help the tourism in Newfoundland from the Irish going over."

Anne Kelly Devereux, pictured here overlooking St. John's harbour, says the province is missing opportunities to attract more Irish tourists. (Submitted)

The provincial tourism department says it follows the lead of Destination Canada, a federal Crown corporation, and supports a number of United Kingdom operators that sell promotional packages in Ireland.

But Devereux doesn't think it's enough to promote the cultural and historical ties between the two places.

"All around the southeast coast of Ireland, many people went to Newfoundland and made their lives there, but I don't think Newfoundland tourism is tapping into that, I think they should package it and sell that connection more."

